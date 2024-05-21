FS: Logitech G815 Tactile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (White/Silver)

SPARTAN VI
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2004
- Messages
- 8,772
Logitech G815 (Tactile) Mechanical Gaming Keyboard (White/Silver) - $80 shipped
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Gifted my wife a custom mechanical keyboard, so she no longer needs this one. It's basically like new with little to no signs of wear. Logitech G815 product page.
Warranties & Returns:
I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.
Shipping:
Shipment is via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived if it's more convenient for the buyer. Insurance is always included.
Payment & Heatware:
I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&S
Items are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789
Heatware is under SPARTAN VI
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Gifted my wife a custom mechanical keyboard, so she no longer needs this one. It's basically like new with little to no signs of wear. Logitech G815 product page.
Warranties & Returns:
I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.
Shipping:
Shipment is via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived if it's more convenient for the buyer. Insurance is always included.
Payment & Heatware:
I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&S
Items are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789
Heatware is under SPARTAN VI
Last edited: