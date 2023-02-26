FS: Lian Li O11 Gaming Rig (Local only - MD/21144)

PC-HAngover
Selling my previous build. Very well taken care of and a non-smoking home. All part retail boxes are included. It's full Lian Li RGB support and can be customized for any effect or color you want. Currently I have blue setup for all parts. The specs are the following:
AMD 5900X CPU
Asus Dark Hero motherboard
2TB Rocket 4 NVME SSD
32GB (4x8) 4400 DDR4 RAM
EVGA 3090 FTW3 with hybrid cooler
Phanteks Revolt X 1kw platinum psu
Lian Li Galahad 360 aio
Lian Li 011 Dynamic Case
Lian Li SL120 fans v1 x 12
White PSU extensions
Not looking to ship so this is for local Maryland people. Thanks!
