FS: LG 27BN88U-B Monitor 27" 3840x2160 4K IPS *EXCELLENT*

Status
Not open for further replies.
C

Cliff Couser

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 22, 2003
Messages
1,860
LG 27BN88U-B Monitor 27" 3840x2160 4K IPS

IN EXCELLENT CONDITION
Condition: 9/10

100% working condition.

NO Scratches or blemishes on panel.

Used less than 1 year and then put in storage.

Comes with monitor stand and ALL Original LG accessories and cables.

US$250 SHIPPED

** FREE SHIPPING to lower 48!! via FedEx (with SIGNATURE REQUIRED) **

Let me know if any questions or if more pics needed.

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • tempImagedNs94K.gif
    tempImagedNs94K.gif
    1.1 MB · Views: 0
  • tempImageTTLgWJ.gif
    tempImageTTLgWJ.gif
    1.2 MB · Views: 0
  • tempImageYp3vXF.gif
    tempImageYp3vXF.gif
    1 MB · Views: 0
  • tempImageTP4J9F.gif
    tempImageTP4J9F.gif
    1.2 MB · Views: 0
  • tempImage3316I2.gif
    tempImage3316I2.gif
    1.4 MB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Status
Not open for further replies.
Back
Top