FS: Leopold FC750R OE TKL keyboard with Cherry MX silver switches & aftermarket keycaps

Looking to sell a lightly used Leopold FC750R OE TKL keyboard with Cherry MX Silver switches with the box and all accessories included along with an aftermarket keycap set.
Asking $65 shipped for just the keyboard or $85 for both obo.
Keyboard:
https://mechanicalkeyboards.com/shop/index.php?l=product_detail&p=5812
Keycap set:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08156NG7K/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
My heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/90652/to
Last edited: