FS: Lenovo Yoga C940 i7 - gtx 1650 - 15.3" touchscreen

Have a mint condition Yoga C940 with OEM charger and stylus included. i7 9750, FHD Touchscreen, nvidia GTX 1650 16gb ram, 500gb + 32gb Optane nvme (combo drive by Intel). Battery condition is excellent. Rated at 96% as battery conservation mode was always enabled limiting charge to ~60%. It was used as my wife's "desktop" and was never taken out of the house, no damage or scratches. Great screen, speakers, keyboard and surprisingly gaming competent with it's 1650.
Asking $450
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/1290/to
