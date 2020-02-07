FS: Lenovo Thinkpad T480 - Mint condition - Warranty until 9/22

I'm selling my T480 that I've owned for approximately one week. Just not really feeling it, it's a great machine but i'm looking for a bit bigger screen and better quality. Everything works flawlessly. Extremely minimal signs of wear, pretty much like new. It's never been traveled with, just sat on my desk and used a week for web browsing and generally just testing it out to see if I like it.



Specs are as follows:



i5-8350 processor, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, Integrated graphics, 1080p non-touch display, keyboard is standard and not backlit. Has premier warranty until 09-25-22. Original USB-C charger is included. No original box, but will be packed securely.



Asking $775 shipped USPS Priority mail. Insurance will be provided with signature confirmation.



Please let me know if you have any questions. Thanks!