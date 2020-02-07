FS: Lenovo Thinkpad T480 - Mint condition - Warranty until 9/22

O

Opticflare

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 7, 2005
Messages
2,060
I'm selling my T480 that I've owned for approximately one week. Just not really feeling it, it's a great machine but i'm looking for a bit bigger screen and better quality. Everything works flawlessly. Extremely minimal signs of wear, pretty much like new. It's never been traveled with, just sat on my desk and used a week for web browsing and generally just testing it out to see if I like it.

Specs are as follows:

i5-8350 processor, 16GB RAM, 512 SSD, Integrated graphics, 1080p non-touch display, keyboard is standard and not backlit. Has premier warranty until 09-25-22. Original USB-C charger is included. No original box, but will be packed securely.

Asking $775 shipped USPS Priority mail. Insurance will be provided with signature confirmation.

Please let me know if you have any questions. Thanks!
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Top