FS: Lenovo IdeaPad 730S - $525 Shipped OBO

Emission

Emission

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 6, 2005
Messages
4,288
Hi everyone! Have a couple of laptops laying around that I'm not using, both in good usable condition. Will post pictures soon.

General terms:
- I ship via FedEx
- I ship to the US
- I accept PayPal, non-CC preferred
- All prices include shipping, OBO unless otherwise specified
- Heatware at Emission


Lenovo IdeaPad 730S - $525 OBO
  • Intel Core i5-8265U Processor 1.6GHz
  • 8GB DDR4-2133 RAM, Soldered
  • 1TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus, 3.5TB of 600TB written (nearly new).
  • Microsoft Windows 10 Home
  • 2x2 802.11ac Wireless+Bluetooth 4.1
  • 13.3" Full HD IPS Display
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • 2x Thunderbolt 3 Ports, Full 40 Gb/s PCI-E 4x, one w/ always-on charging
  • 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C Charging Port Combo
  • 3.5mm Headset Jack
  • 4-Cell Li-Polymer
  • ~2.4 lbs (very thin and light)
  • Comes in original box w/ unused AC adapter
Overall excellent condition, screen is clean with no dead pixels, keyboard, hinges, etc in great shape. Has a few minor dings and scuffs, will take some pics, nothing crazy.

Click on the thumbnails for larger images.

IMG_1195.png
IMG_1196.png
IMG_1197.png
IMG_1199.png
IMG_1198.png
IMG_1200.png


Sold list!

Lenovo ThinkPad E480 - $450 OBO Sold!
  • Intel Core i7-8550U Processor 1.8GHz
  • AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB
  • 16GB DDR4-2400 RAM
  • 256GB Samsung PM951 NVMe M.2 2280 SSD, 100% life, like-new w/ OEM Windows Install
  • Microsoft Windows 10 Pro
  • Micro SD Card Reader
  • 10/100/1000 Ethernet Port
  • 2x2 802.11ac Wireless+Bluetooth 4.1
  • 14" Full HD IPS Display
  • Fingerprint Reader
  • Spill Resistant Keyboard w/ Trackpoint
  • 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type A
  • 1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C Charging Port Combo w/ Displayport Passthrough
  • HDMI, 3.5mm Headset Jack
  • 3-Cell Li-Polymer
  • ~3.7 lbs w/o 2.5" drive populated
  • Comes in original box w/ AC adapter
Overall good condition, screen is clean with no dead pixels, keyboard in very good shape, hinges in great shape, chassis is in good shape *except* it is missing 3 bottom screws, and some of them are stripped. It has gone through a bunch of drive swaps, and these screws are incredibly fragile. A replacement bottom cover can be had for around $40 on eBay, I just never got around to it.

Click on the thumbnails for larger images.

IMG_1168.png
IMG_1169.png
IMG_1170.png
IMG_1171.png
IMG_1172.png
IMG_1173.png
IMG_1174.png
IMG_1176.png
IMG_1175.png

Thanks for looking! :)
 
Last edited:
Emission

Emission

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 6, 2005
Messages
4,288
Bump! Posted images of the E480, will grab some of the 730S this afternoon!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top