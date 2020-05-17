FS: Laptops

The 3 amigos
http://imgur.com/a/cJovWdz

Dell Latitude E5570 - $280 $260 shipped
  • i5 6300u 2.4ghz
  • 8GB
  • 15.6" 1920x1080
  • 256gb m.2
  • SDcard slot, 3 USB, 1 HDMI, 1 VGA, webcam, smart card slot
  • Windows 10 pro license
  • charger
  • needs battery

Dell Latitude E7250 - $240 shipped
  • i5 5300u 2.3ghz
  • 8GB
  • 12" 1366x766
  • 256gb msata
  • SDcard slot, 3 USB, 1 HDMI, mini DP, webcam, smart card slot
  • charger
  • Windows 10 pro license
  • German keyboard

Robocop
http://imgur.com/a/IUoH28E

HP Elitebook 840R G4 | WARRANTY until 4/9/22 - $560 Shipped
  • i5-8350u Quad core 6mb cache
  • 32Gb Ram (2x 16Gb)
  • 192Gb Samsung M.2 2280 TLC
  • 14" 1920x1080 Touchscreen
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Bang & Olufsen, dual stereo speakers, integrated multi array microphone
  • 1 USB 3.1 Type-C™; 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1 charging); 1 DisplayPort™ 1.2; 1 VGA; 1 RJ-45; 1 docking connector; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 AC power; 1 SIM cardslot; 1 Smartcard reader
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Webcam
  • Windows 10 Pro license in BIOS
  • Charger
 
Really need to sell theses (but not desperate) so I can get a motorcycle!
 
