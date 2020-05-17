FS: Laptops

Heatware 113-0-0
The 3 amigos
Robocop
The 3 amigos
Dell Latitude E5570 - $280 $260 shipped
- i5 6300u 2.4ghz
- 8GB
- 15.6" 1920x1080
- 256gb m.2
- SDcard slot, 3 USB, 1 HDMI, 1 VGA, webcam, smart card slot
- Windows 10 pro license
- charger
- needs battery
Dell Latitude E7250 - $240 shipped
- i5 5300u 2.3ghz
- 8GB
- 12" 1366x766
- 256gb msata
- SDcard slot, 3 USB, 1 HDMI, mini DP, webcam, smart card slot
- charger
- Windows 10 pro license
- German keyboard
Robocop
HP Elitebook 840R G4 | WARRANTY until 4/9/22 - $560 Shipped
- i5-8350u Quad core 6mb cache
- 32Gb Ram (2x 16Gb)
- 192Gb Samsung M.2 2280 TLC
- 14" 1920x1080 Touchscreen
- Fingerprint scanner
- Bang & Olufsen, dual stereo speakers, integrated multi array microphone
- 1 USB 3.1 Type-C™; 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1 charging); 1 DisplayPort™ 1.2; 1 VGA; 1 RJ-45; 1 docking connector; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 AC power; 1 SIM cardslot; 1 Smartcard reader
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Backlit keyboard
- Webcam
- Windows 10 Pro license in BIOS
- Charger
