FS: Laptops, Desktops.

I've been out of the game for a while, and I need to get rid of a bunch of equipment I have sitting around. I'm loading pictures, but I have to find a new host.





Prices are what I'm putting them on eBay or Craigsist for this weekend. Make me offers, as I'll have to bump prices for shipping. If you're near the West Central Illinois area, can definitely arrange something semi-locally.



Trades: I'm mostly looking for money to repair my bathroom, but if you think you have something I should have, let me know. A small Ryzen laptop that can replace my OP17 would be great, but I don't think there's any particular laptop that's available yet that meets my needs (32GB or 64GB, multiple NVMe, but gets a dozen hours of battery life when I'm sitting on my couch browsing Reddit or whatever).





Desktops:



T1650 $60

Core i5 3470

8GB RAM

64GB SSD + 500GB HDD

Office 2010



2x T1700 $120/per

Xeon E3-1271 v3

16GB RAM

64GB SSD + 250GB HDD

AMD FirePro W4100 (2GB)

Office 2010



2x Precision 3620 $150/per

Xeon E3-1271 v5

32GB RAM

256GB SSD + 500GB HDD

nVidia Quadro K2200 (4GB)

Office 2010



New Intel NUC7i7 (RMA replacement): $300

Core i7 7567u

12GB RAM

120GB SSD

Office 2010



New In Box Intel NUC8i3 $400

Core i3 8109u

16GB RAM

128GB M.2 + 500GB 7200RPM

Office 2010







Laptops



E6500 $60

P8700

4GB RAM

320GB HDD

802.11N

15.4” 1280x800

9 cell





V130 #1 $50

Core i5 U470

4GB RAM

320GB HDD

Office 07

19.5 Whr

802.11N

13.3” 1366x768 w/ Webcam





V130 #2 $50

Core i5 U470

4GB RAM

128GB SSD

Office 07

Grill damage in back

802.11N

24WHr

13.3” 1366x768 w/ Webcam





Haswell Systems:



Acer ChromeBook C720

Intel Celeron 2955u

2GB RAM

16GB SSD

11.6" 1366x768 screen

802.11n WiFi & Bluetooth

1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0

HDMI

2x AC adapter



Google abandoned ChromeOS on this model over a year ago. I flashed the BIOS to CoreBoot, which let me run other operating systems on it. I ran it with Windows 10, Ubuntu, Peppermint, Gallium, Linux Mint, but it's currently reverted to CloudReady, which is based off of Chromium (which Chrome and the new Edge are based off of). The reason this was done was to retain the ChromeOS features, capabilities, etc., while gaining security and feature updates (ChromeOS on the C720 never got Linux kernel capability, while this has it)







Dell Precision M4800: $300

Intel Core i7-4910MQ

16GB (2x8GB, 2x free) RAM.

256GB 2.5" SSD

60GB MSATA SSD

17" 4k IPS screen

nVidia Quadro K2100M (2GB)

802.11AC WiFi & Bluetooth

4 USB 3.0

1 USB 2.0/eSATA

HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA

ExpressCard

Windows 10

Office 2010

Photoshop CS2

180W AC Adapter



Docking station

-2x USB 3.0

-3x USB 2.0

-USB 2.0/eSATA

-2x DVI

-2x DisplayPort

-VGA

-Serial

240W AC Adapter



Laptop's in great cosmetic condition, but there is a dent on the lid. Otherwise it looks like new. It sat in a bag for its life, and probably only saw use for 1-2 weeks/ per year.







Broadwell Systems:



Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 12 convertable Wacom tablet $120

Intel Core i5 5200u

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

12.5" 1080p IPS WACOM enabled touchscreen

802.11AC WiFi & Bluetooth

2 USB 3.0

mini-HDMI

Dock+ docking adapter

AC adapter

Windows 10

Office 2010

Photoshop CS2



Docking station w/ additional Ethernet, USB, DisplayPort, etc.

Portable Dock+ Adapter adds power passthrough, VGA, and Ethernet



Laptop is cosmetically rough, as the feet have fallen off, and the screw hole in the back corner stripped and broke off. It's lived its life as a road warrior, has the scars to tell the story, but is 100% functionally.













Skylake Systems:



All 3 of the Surfaces have the same hardware specs. 1 has the most use, 1 has a brand new battery and screen (the old one's battery swelled, and is back from RMA), and the 3rd is basically new & unused, still has warranty until November. It was sitting on a shelf as a spare.



Microsoft Surface Pro 4

Intel Core i5 6300u

4GB RAM

128GB SSD

12.3" 2736x1824 IPS touchscreen w/ Hello Facial recognition

802.11AC WiFi & Bluetooth

1 USB 3.0

Mini DisplayPort

Surface Pen with new AAAA battery

AC adapter

Windows 10

Office Home & Business (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)



Case and docking station included with the new Surface, which gives it 4 USB 3.0, 2 DisplayPort, Ethernet, and an additional AC Adapter.



All laptops work perfectly.

Used: $300

Used w/ new screen & battery: $350

Newest w/ warranty until November, docking station, and case: $450













Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 260 convertable Wacom tablet $260

Intel Core i5 6300u

8GB RAM

256GB SSD

12.5" 1080p IPS Wacom enabled touchscreen

802.11AC Wifi & Bluetooth

2 USB 3.0

HDMI

Mini-DP

Dock++ docking adapter

AC adapter

Windows 10

Office 2010

Photoshop CS2

Spare stylus

Spare battery (new)



Docking station w/ additional Ethernet, USB, DisplayPort, etc.



Laptop is in decent cosmetic shape, other than stress crackes that are common with this model (have seen it on every Yoga 260). Functionally, it's in great shape.











Other stuff:



Netgear 24 port POE gigabit managed switch: $50

Fortigate 40c: $15

Fortigate 80c: $20





A bunch of SSDs.



3x 128GB Samsung 830 SSDs



$15 per.



1x 120GB Samsung 840 EVO SSD



$15



2x 120GB Samsung 850 EVO SSD



$17 per



3x 256GB Sandisk Z400S SSD



$25 per



2x 256GB Samsung 850 PRO SSD



$30 per (should be under warranty through 2026 or so, if I remember correctly)