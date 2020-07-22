FS: Laptops, Desktops.

burritoincognito
Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2012
- Messages
- 762
I've been out of the game for a while, and I need to get rid of a bunch of equipment I have sitting around. I'm loading pictures, but I have to find a new host.
Prices are what I'm putting them on eBay or Craigsist for this weekend. Make me offers, as I'll have to bump prices for shipping. If you're near the West Central Illinois area, can definitely arrange something semi-locally.
Trades: I'm mostly looking for money to repair my bathroom, but if you think you have something I should have, let me know. A small Ryzen laptop that can replace my OP17 would be great, but I don't think there's any particular laptop that's available yet that meets my needs (32GB or 64GB, multiple NVMe, but gets a dozen hours of battery life when I'm sitting on my couch browsing Reddit or whatever).
Desktops:
T1650 $60
Core i5 3470
8GB RAM
64GB SSD + 500GB HDD
Office 2010
2x T1700 $120/per
Xeon E3-1271 v3
16GB RAM
64GB SSD + 250GB HDD
AMD FirePro W4100 (2GB)
Office 2010
2x Precision 3620 $150/per
Xeon E3-1271 v5
32GB RAM
256GB SSD + 500GB HDD
nVidia Quadro K2200 (4GB)
Office 2010
New Intel NUC7i7 (RMA replacement): $300
Core i7 7567u
12GB RAM
120GB SSD
Office 2010
New In Box Intel NUC8i3 $400
Core i3 8109u
16GB RAM
128GB M.2 + 500GB 7200RPM
Office 2010
Laptops
E6500 $60
P8700
4GB RAM
320GB HDD
802.11N
15.4” 1280x800
9 cell
V130 #1 $50
Core i5 U470
4GB RAM
320GB HDD
Office 07
19.5 Whr
802.11N
13.3” 1366x768 w/ Webcam
V130 #2 $50
Core i5 U470
4GB RAM
128GB SSD
Office 07
Grill damage in back
802.11N
24WHr
13.3” 1366x768 w/ Webcam
Haswell Systems:
Acer ChromeBook C720
Intel Celeron 2955u
2GB RAM
16GB SSD
11.6" 1366x768 screen
802.11n WiFi & Bluetooth
1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0
HDMI
2x AC adapter
Google abandoned ChromeOS on this model over a year ago. I flashed the BIOS to CoreBoot, which let me run other operating systems on it. I ran it with Windows 10, Ubuntu, Peppermint, Gallium, Linux Mint, but it's currently reverted to CloudReady, which is based off of Chromium (which Chrome and the new Edge are based off of). The reason this was done was to retain the ChromeOS features, capabilities, etc., while gaining security and feature updates (ChromeOS on the C720 never got Linux kernel capability, while this has it)
Dell Precision M4800: $300
Intel Core i7-4910MQ
16GB (2x8GB, 2x free) RAM.
256GB 2.5" SSD
60GB MSATA SSD
17" 4k IPS screen
nVidia Quadro K2100M (2GB)
802.11AC WiFi & Bluetooth
4 USB 3.0
1 USB 2.0/eSATA
HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA
ExpressCard
Windows 10
Office 2010
Photoshop CS2
180W AC Adapter
Docking station
-2x USB 3.0
-3x USB 2.0
-USB 2.0/eSATA
-2x DVI
-2x DisplayPort
-VGA
-Serial
240W AC Adapter
Laptop's in great cosmetic condition, but there is a dent on the lid. Otherwise it looks like new. It sat in a bag for its life, and probably only saw use for 1-2 weeks/ per year.
Broadwell Systems:
Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 12 convertable Wacom tablet $120
Intel Core i5 5200u
8GB RAM
256GB SSD
12.5" 1080p IPS WACOM enabled touchscreen
802.11AC WiFi & Bluetooth
2 USB 3.0
mini-HDMI
Dock+ docking adapter
AC adapter
Windows 10
Office 2010
Photoshop CS2
Docking station w/ additional Ethernet, USB, DisplayPort, etc.
Portable Dock+ Adapter adds power passthrough, VGA, and Ethernet
Laptop is cosmetically rough, as the feet have fallen off, and the screw hole in the back corner stripped and broke off. It's lived its life as a road warrior, has the scars to tell the story, but is 100% functionally.
Skylake Systems:
All 3 of the Surfaces have the same hardware specs. 1 has the most use, 1 has a brand new battery and screen (the old one's battery swelled, and is back from RMA), and the 3rd is basically new & unused, still has warranty until November. It was sitting on a shelf as a spare.
Microsoft Surface Pro 4
Intel Core i5 6300u
4GB RAM
128GB SSD
12.3" 2736x1824 IPS touchscreen w/ Hello Facial recognition
802.11AC WiFi & Bluetooth
1 USB 3.0
Mini DisplayPort
Surface Pen with new AAAA battery
AC adapter
Windows 10
Office Home & Business (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
Case and docking station included with the new Surface, which gives it 4 USB 3.0, 2 DisplayPort, Ethernet, and an additional AC Adapter.
All laptops work perfectly.
Used: $300
Used w/ new screen & battery: $350
Newest w/ warranty until November, docking station, and case: $450
Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 260 convertable Wacom tablet $260
Intel Core i5 6300u
8GB RAM
256GB SSD
12.5" 1080p IPS Wacom enabled touchscreen
802.11AC Wifi & Bluetooth
2 USB 3.0
HDMI
Mini-DP
Dock++ docking adapter
AC adapter
Windows 10
Office 2010
Photoshop CS2
Spare stylus
Spare battery (new)
Docking station w/ additional Ethernet, USB, DisplayPort, etc.
Laptop is in decent cosmetic shape, other than stress crackes that are common with this model (have seen it on every Yoga 260). Functionally, it's in great shape.
Other stuff:
Netgear 24 port POE gigabit managed switch: $50
Fortigate 40c: $15
Fortigate 80c: $20
A bunch of SSDs.
3x 128GB Samsung 830 SSDs
$15 per.
1x 120GB Samsung 840 EVO SSD
$15
2x 120GB Samsung 850 EVO SSD
$17 per
3x 256GB Sandisk Z400S SSD
$25 per
2x 256GB Samsung 850 PRO SSD
$30 per (should be under warranty through 2026 or so, if I remember correctly)
Prices are what I'm putting them on eBay or Craigsist for this weekend. Make me offers, as I'll have to bump prices for shipping. If you're near the West Central Illinois area, can definitely arrange something semi-locally.
Trades: I'm mostly looking for money to repair my bathroom, but if you think you have something I should have, let me know. A small Ryzen laptop that can replace my OP17 would be great, but I don't think there's any particular laptop that's available yet that meets my needs (32GB or 64GB, multiple NVMe, but gets a dozen hours of battery life when I'm sitting on my couch browsing Reddit or whatever).
Desktops:
T1650 $60
Core i5 3470
8GB RAM
64GB SSD + 500GB HDD
Office 2010
2x T1700 $120/per
Xeon E3-1271 v3
16GB RAM
64GB SSD + 250GB HDD
AMD FirePro W4100 (2GB)
Office 2010
2x Precision 3620 $150/per
Xeon E3-1271 v5
32GB RAM
256GB SSD + 500GB HDD
nVidia Quadro K2200 (4GB)
Office 2010
New Intel NUC7i7 (RMA replacement): $300
Core i7 7567u
12GB RAM
120GB SSD
Office 2010
New In Box Intel NUC8i3 $400
Core i3 8109u
16GB RAM
128GB M.2 + 500GB 7200RPM
Office 2010
Laptops
E6500 $60
P8700
4GB RAM
320GB HDD
802.11N
15.4” 1280x800
9 cell
V130 #1 $50
Core i5 U470
4GB RAM
320GB HDD
Office 07
19.5 Whr
802.11N
13.3” 1366x768 w/ Webcam
V130 #2 $50
Core i5 U470
4GB RAM
128GB SSD
Office 07
Grill damage in back
802.11N
24WHr
13.3” 1366x768 w/ Webcam
Haswell Systems:
Acer ChromeBook C720
Intel Celeron 2955u
2GB RAM
16GB SSD
11.6" 1366x768 screen
802.11n WiFi & Bluetooth
1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3.0
HDMI
2x AC adapter
Google abandoned ChromeOS on this model over a year ago. I flashed the BIOS to CoreBoot, which let me run other operating systems on it. I ran it with Windows 10, Ubuntu, Peppermint, Gallium, Linux Mint, but it's currently reverted to CloudReady, which is based off of Chromium (which Chrome and the new Edge are based off of). The reason this was done was to retain the ChromeOS features, capabilities, etc., while gaining security and feature updates (ChromeOS on the C720 never got Linux kernel capability, while this has it)
Dell Precision M4800: $300
Intel Core i7-4910MQ
16GB (2x8GB, 2x free) RAM.
256GB 2.5" SSD
60GB MSATA SSD
17" 4k IPS screen
nVidia Quadro K2100M (2GB)
802.11AC WiFi & Bluetooth
4 USB 3.0
1 USB 2.0/eSATA
HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA
ExpressCard
Windows 10
Office 2010
Photoshop CS2
180W AC Adapter
Docking station
-2x USB 3.0
-3x USB 2.0
-USB 2.0/eSATA
-2x DVI
-2x DisplayPort
-VGA
-Serial
240W AC Adapter
Laptop's in great cosmetic condition, but there is a dent on the lid. Otherwise it looks like new. It sat in a bag for its life, and probably only saw use for 1-2 weeks/ per year.
Broadwell Systems:
Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 12 convertable Wacom tablet $120
Intel Core i5 5200u
8GB RAM
256GB SSD
12.5" 1080p IPS WACOM enabled touchscreen
802.11AC WiFi & Bluetooth
2 USB 3.0
mini-HDMI
Dock+ docking adapter
AC adapter
Windows 10
Office 2010
Photoshop CS2
Docking station w/ additional Ethernet, USB, DisplayPort, etc.
Portable Dock+ Adapter adds power passthrough, VGA, and Ethernet
Laptop is cosmetically rough, as the feet have fallen off, and the screw hole in the back corner stripped and broke off. It's lived its life as a road warrior, has the scars to tell the story, but is 100% functionally.
Skylake Systems:
All 3 of the Surfaces have the same hardware specs. 1 has the most use, 1 has a brand new battery and screen (the old one's battery swelled, and is back from RMA), and the 3rd is basically new & unused, still has warranty until November. It was sitting on a shelf as a spare.
Microsoft Surface Pro 4
Intel Core i5 6300u
4GB RAM
128GB SSD
12.3" 2736x1824 IPS touchscreen w/ Hello Facial recognition
802.11AC WiFi & Bluetooth
1 USB 3.0
Mini DisplayPort
Surface Pen with new AAAA battery
AC adapter
Windows 10
Office Home & Business (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)
Case and docking station included with the new Surface, which gives it 4 USB 3.0, 2 DisplayPort, Ethernet, and an additional AC Adapter.
All laptops work perfectly.
Used: $300
Used w/ new screen & battery: $350
Newest w/ warranty until November, docking station, and case: $450
Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 260 convertable Wacom tablet $260
Intel Core i5 6300u
8GB RAM
256GB SSD
12.5" 1080p IPS Wacom enabled touchscreen
802.11AC Wifi & Bluetooth
2 USB 3.0
HDMI
Mini-DP
Dock++ docking adapter
AC adapter
Windows 10
Office 2010
Photoshop CS2
Spare stylus
Spare battery (new)
Docking station w/ additional Ethernet, USB, DisplayPort, etc.
Laptop is in decent cosmetic shape, other than stress crackes that are common with this model (have seen it on every Yoga 260). Functionally, it's in great shape.
Other stuff:
Netgear 24 port POE gigabit managed switch: $50
Fortigate 40c: $15
Fortigate 80c: $20
A bunch of SSDs.
3x 128GB Samsung 830 SSDs
$15 per.
1x 120GB Samsung 840 EVO SSD
$15
2x 120GB Samsung 850 EVO SSD
$17 per
3x 256GB Sandisk Z400S SSD
$25 per
2x 256GB Samsung 850 PRO SSD
$30 per (should be under warranty through 2026 or so, if I remember correctly)