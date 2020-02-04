FS: Kaby Lake G3930, 32G SO-DIMMs, i3-8100

XcPNehVYlE4A3C

XcPNehVYlE4A3C

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2010
Messages
296
prices are shipped. discounts for local pickup in socal. paypal fees are not included. feel free to shoot me offers


i3-8100 - 90$

- OSMI itx case - SOLD

Intel Celeron G3930 Kaby Lake - bought this just to test if my other kabylake CPU was causing BSODs - barely used. 40$ - box and cooler included if you want it.

32G (16G x 2) Crucial Ballistix Sport LT 2666 MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM set - very light use. note: amazon reviews say these will only hit advertised 2666 w/XMP profile, otherwise 2400 - 100$

willing to trade for 16G (8Gx2) SO-DIMM too if you want to upgrade

edit: removed sold items, added new items, added pics
 
Last edited:
K

krashx6

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 4, 2008
Messages
186
where were you the past month! I woulda bought both those ram sets.

bump
 
XcPNehVYlE4A3C

XcPNehVYlE4A3C

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2010
Messages
296
4G RAM and 128G ssd (off the top of my head - i need to verify that though, will post pics tomorrow)

replied to PM's, NUC is pending to DVAmon right now

i've also got a Skull Canyon NUC that i'll be posting shortly
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top