FS: Intel Skylake X Core i9 7940x 14 Core CPU & Corsair Vengeance LPX 64GB 3000MHz DDR4 RAM w/ Fan

I haven't sold here in some time but used to be pretty active on the forum and do have perfect heatware (104-0-0) under yenniedn here: https://www.heatware.com/u/61481/to
Looking to sell the following items:
1) Intel Skylake X Core i9 7940X SR3RQ 14 Core 3.1GHz (4.3GHz Turbo) LGA 2066 CPU / Processor (batch # L734C816). CPU was in a lighltly used home office desktop computer, cooled under a Corsair H115i 280mm AIO and never overclocked. Zero gaming - just internet, email and home office use. Price = $650 shipped
2) Corsair Vengeance LPX 64GB (4x16GB) 3000MHz DDR4 C15 Desktop Memory w/ Vengeance Airflow Fan. This RAM came from the same 7940X system from above so it has light use, no gaming and never overclocked. The fan was never used; comes in retail packaging from another Corsair kit (i.e. it's not the original box). Price = $300 shipped
I'm in San Jose, CA 95138 if you want to pick up locally - if not, P/M me for Paypal info...
