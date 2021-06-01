FS Intel CPUs, Bose headphones.

S

sc5mu93

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
1,427
Contiguous 48 only. No freight forwarding services please. Paypal.
heatware sc5mu93
ebay sc5mu93-7
Prices are F&F. Add 4% for G&S. Prices include shipping and insurance.


Intel Celeron G5900E. $15 shipped. Verify that your board can support this.
Intel QVYE Core i9-11900-ish 8C/16T 65watt. shipped. No cooler. $120 $100 $80.
Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Earbuds. Unopened. $250.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top