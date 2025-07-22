  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Intel 10700k Combo

`br4dz-

Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2010
Messages
720
Looking to sell a z490 + i7 10700k combo and power supply. Prefer to sell as a combo for now, may consider parting out for the right price.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/public/u/73928

CPU: i7 10700k
Mobo: MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Plus (only comes with 2x SATA cables, I/O shield is integrated)
RAM: Corsair 2x16GB (32GB) DDR4-3000 16-20-20-38 1.35V

$250 Shipped via PayPal F&F or Zelle


Power Supply: Fractal Ion+ 760W, missing some cables, has 24pin, 2x SATA cables with a total of 6 SATA plugs, 8-pin EPS, 2x cables with 2x 8-pin PCI-E on each (so 4x 8-pin PCI-E plugs)

$50 Shipped ($280 with above combo) via PayPal F&F or Zelle
 

