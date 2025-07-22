FS: Intel 10700k Combo

Looking to sell a z490 + i7 10700k combo and power supply. Prefer to sell as a combo for now, may consider parting out for the right price.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/public/u/73928
CPU: i7 10700k
Mobo: MSI MPG Z490 Gaming Plus (only comes with 2x SATA cables, I/O shield is integrated)
RAM: Corsair 2x16GB (32GB) DDR4-3000 16-20-20-38 1.35V
$250 Shipped via PayPal F&F or Zelle
Power Supply: Fractal Ion+ 760W, missing some cables, has 24pin, 2x SATA cables with a total of 6 SATA plugs, 8-pin EPS, 2x cables with 2x 8-pin PCI-E on each (so 4x 8-pin PCI-E plugs)
$50 Shipped ($280 with above combo) via PayPal F&F or Zelle
