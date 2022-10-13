FS: i9 10850K CPU

Up for sale is an Intel i9 10850K CPU with the original packaging.



Purchased 9/2/20 for my main rig until I upgraded to a 12900K and has been sitting mostly dormant in a secondary rig since then. Never attempted any sort of overclocking as the stock boosts were always fast enough for me.



$250 shipped in the US.



Heat under nolan_strong, ebay feedback is under psyclops28 -- 2FA enabled. Prefer PayPal payment.