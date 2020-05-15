FS: i7-7700k HTPC

Have a hardly used HTPC for sale. I don't game as much so I run my Plex from my gaming comp. Legit copy of windows installed but I don't have the key anymore. Install is fresh but from 2 years ago. Built it and ended up never using it because divorce. Been sitting since I built it and installed windows. Just fired it up and works great, no issues. Will need your choice of a storage drive though as I doubt the main drive will be enough (I needed the drive).Fractal Design Node 202 (note that the case bows SLIGHTLY when installed due to fan, but barely at the mesh grill, doesn't hurt anything just super tight fit)Corsair SF450 PlatinumMSI B250 Gaming Pro motherboard (I do not have wireless antenna's. You will need 2 if you want wireless, I planned on hard wired and don't have box anymore)Intel i7-7700kNoctua L12 cpu cooler4gb 2133 RAM (1x4gb stick)Samsung 960 EVO M2 250gb SSD$435 shipped.Will accept bitcoin, paypal, cash (Las Vegas meet-up). Take off $15 if you pay with bitcoin, PP F&F, or cash.Heatware: tjgjkt