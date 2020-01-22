FS: i7 4770k Haswell, RTX 1070 FE combo, Asus Maximus VI Extreme, Mac Mini 2009

Selling my old system that I just upgraded. Everything works great. I am the original and sole owner of everything. Asus Maximus VI Extreme Comes with all accessories in original box. The rotating WiFi adapter will not rotate, but connects just fine without issues. Asking $150 + shipping NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1070 Founders Edition & Heatkiller FC waterblock Combo Comes in original box. Heatsink/backplate were never used as it was watercooled with included Heatkiller FC waterblock. Right now, this is a package deal and not looking to separate. This may change in the future. https://i.imgur.com/LG6CHE0.jpg Asking $300 + shipping Intel i7-4770k Haswell LGA 1150 CPU Comes with original box and stock heatsink/fan combo https://i.imgur.com/7sn68Vc.jpg https://i.imgur.com/QJ50QCN.jpg Asking $100 + shipping Apple Mac Mini (Early 2009) A1283 2.0 GHz Core 2 Duo 4GB DDR3 Memory NVIDIA GeForce 9400 256MB I was able to put High Sierra on it (10.13.6) but the WiFi capabilities do not function (LAN works). This is a known issue with HS and this mac mini. https://i.imgur.com/rP17ChY.jpg Asking $50 + shipping G.Skill TridentX 32GB (4x8GB) DDR3 1600 PC3-12800 RAM F3-1600C7Q-32GTX Original packaging is not included (lost with time) https://i.imgur.com/QB2tZ5Y.jpg https://i.imgur.com/n8unHEl.jpg https://i.imgur.com/V819sZC.jpg SOLD!! Almost forgot, heatware is under DangerIsGo and eBay is under stargate_god. I accept paypal and venmo