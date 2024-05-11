FS: i5-9400 Processor - $50

Y

yetimandaddy

Gawd
Joined
Jan 4, 2009
Messages
557
I have two processors for sale.
One is for $35 and other is for $50. Shipping isn't included, I would say around $8-15 more.

i5-9400 pulled, upgraded to i7-9700 - $50
i5-9400F pulled, upgraded to i7-9700 - $35

PayPal, Cash App, Zelle, doesn't matter.
No Venmo, Money Order.
Cash if local.

Thanks,
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top