FS HP Zbook

Contiguous 48 only. No freight forwarding services please. Paypal. Buyer needs 2FA at [H] enabled and heat.
heatware sc5mu93
ebay sc5mu93-7
Prices are F&F. Add 4% for G&S. Prices include shipping and insurance.
Been meaning to post this since labor day. Couple of minor blemishes but nothing major. Big chonky boy.
HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 $1000
Core i9-13900HX
128GB (4x32GB) DDR5-4800 SODIMM
Nvidia RTX 3500 Ada Generation 12GB
Micron 1GB NVMe
Intel 6E AX211 WiFi
3840x2400 touch panel (OLED I think)
RGB keyboard
Power brick included
PM me for more details.
