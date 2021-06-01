  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS HP Zbook

S

sc5mu93

[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
Joined
Jul 11, 2018
Messages
1,868
Contiguous 48 only. No freight forwarding services please. Paypal. Buyer needs 2FA at [H] enabled and heat.
heatware sc5mu93
ebay sc5mu93-7
Prices are F&F. Add 4% for G&S. Prices include shipping and insurance.

Been meaning to post this since labor day. Couple of minor blemishes but nothing major. Big chonky boy.

HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 $1000
Core i9-13900HX
128GB (4x32GB) DDR5-4800 SODIMM
Nvidia RTX 3500 Ada Generation 12GB
Micron 1GB NVMe
Intel 6E AX211 WiFi
3840x2400 touch panel (OLED I think)
RGB keyboard
Power brick included

PM me for more details.
IMG_20250901_132500426_HDR.jpg
IMG_20250901_132521309_HDR.jpg
IMG_20250901_132532003_HDR.jpg
IMG_20250901_132551913_HDR.jpg
IMG_20250901_132603939_HDR.jpg
IMG_20250901_132846177_HDR.jpg
IMG_20250901_133151102_HDR.jpg
IMG_20250901_133443504.jpg
 
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top