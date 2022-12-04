FS: HP Probook Laptop

HP ProBook 450 G7

Used this laptop at my last job. I had to purchase my own laptop so I could perform my work. It's a pretty screwy story. Hence why they are my former employer. I left the company when into another industry all together. The new employer issues out nice 14 inch Lenovos with big Hard drives and touch screens.



Specs include...

-Intel i7-10510u 10th generation CPU

-16 GB of DDR4-2666 RAM G Skill

-512 GB NVME SSD

-15.6 inch Full HD screen (Non touch)

Windows 10 Pro

-HDMI

-RJ45 network port

-2 USB 3.0 A ports

-1 USE 2.0 A port

-USB C port

-Card Reader

-Charging cord

Howdy!-Paypal or venmo is fine.-US addresses only.-Ships which every way is cheapest (US Mail or UPS)-Ships from New Jersey.-Will try to ship items out fairly quickly. My job sometimes takes me to another state for a few days. Don't worry I will have it shipped when I get back.-Intel Wireless with Bluetooth 802.11 AXIt was primarily used in graphic arts industry. It was powerful enough to run design software, equipment diagnostics software, RIP station programs and everything else I needed to do my job in the business. The unit will be returned to an OOBE prior to shipping. It should also have the latest updates for the OS and HP software.As I mentioned above I had to purchase my own laptop. My company issued unit died in the fall of 2020. The company claimed they didn't have the budget for a replacement since they blew through their tech budget at the start of Covid to allow for remote office. After a bit of discussion, the company allowed me to purchase a laptop. The company upgraded the original storage from 512 to 1Tb. Upgraded the RAM from 8Gb to 16 GB. They also paid for an extended coverage. Right now it is covered until October 2023. The person who handled IT removed the 1TB drive upon my departure from the company for "security" reasons. The original factory 512GB drive was reinstalled. When I left I offered the laptop to purchase and they declined.I stopped using this laptop in June 2022. The unit charged right up. Battery life was not a problem when I was using the laptop in daily use. I wish I have a use for this laptop as I would keep it. It is a really nice laptop and worked well for the application.DM if more information is needed or would like to purchase.