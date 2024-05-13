FS: HP Mini Elite G9 - 3050ti, 2.5 GBE, i7 12700t, 32GB DDR5, 512GB NVME, 1TB WD NVME Sn850x, Win 10 Pro, (can upgrade to 11 pro)

Dreamerbydesign
- Feb 3, 2008
- 6,279
My feedback: Heatware 111-0-0
HP Mini Elite 800 G9 w/ 3050ti (4gb), 12700t i7, 32gb ddr5, 512gb NVMe, 1TB WD SN850x NVMe, 2.5 Gb Ethernet flexio card.
I bought it recently from [H], here is the description,
[from the thread I bought it from]
Full disclosure: I paid less than 700 for it, but I bought it without ram. I added 32gb of ddr5 sodimm 5600 and a 1TB WD SN850x gen 4 ssd and the 2.5 Gb Ethernet FlexIO card. So I have added that to what I paid here at [H] and am basically asking what I paid plus the parts I put in it.HP Mini 800 G9
i7 12700T
512gb Nvme WD drive (oem HP)
Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti (4gb dedicated mem)
Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11ax (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2
Rear connections: 2x DP and 1x HDMI on the Intel GPU, 3x MiniDP on the Nvidia GPU, plus LAN and 3x USB
Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C
https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_5868444-5868508-16
This is a new unit with about 2 days use
Fresh Win11 23H2 install, updated and activated
Comes with HP AC adapter of course
Looking for $700 shipped via USPS Priority
After purchased I installed:
- 32GB of ddr5 5600 (2 x 16GB)
- a WD SN850X 1TB NVME ssd
- windows 10 pro, it has rights to windows 11 pro.
- I added the official HP Flexio 2.5 Gb Ethernet port! I can throw in the 1gb lan flexio card also.
I have all the dongles for the 3050ti. It has an insane amount of video outputs for this form factor.
This has the dedicated 3050ti with 4 GB of memory.
Note:
Front bezel has a very small crack on the bottom left. It’s pictured but barely visible.
Reason for selling: I decided to go back to just using my MacBook in the office now, I couldn’t get used to the windows work flow in the office setting. I tried replacing the MacBook with this windows pc. Anyways it’s a fantastic little machine I just no longer have a use for it.
Price: $740 obo shipped usps priority f&f includes insurance. No trades.
Last edited: