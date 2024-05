FS: HP Mini Elite G9 - 3050ti, 2.5 GBE, i7 12700t, 32GB DDR5, 512GB NVME, 1TB WD NVME Sn850x, Win 10 Pro, (can upgrade to 11 pro)

i7 12700T

512gb Nvme WD drive (oem HP)

Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti (4gb dedicated mem)

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 802.11ax (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.2

Rear connections: 2x DP and 1x HDMI on the Intel GPU, 3x MiniDP on the Nvidia GPU, plus LAN and 3x USB

Front connections: headphone/mic, 2x USB, 1x USB-C

https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/ish_5868444-5868508-16

This is a new unit with about 2 days use

Fresh Win11 23H2 install, updated and activated

Comes with HP AC adapter of course

Full disclosure: I paid less than 700 for it, but I bought it without ram. I added 32gb of ddr5 sodimm 5600 and a 1TB WD SN850x gen 4 ssd and the 2.5 Gb Ethernet FlexIO card. So I have added that to what I paid here at [H] and am basically asking what I paid plus the parts I put in it.

32GB of ddr5 5600 (2 x 16GB)

a WD SN850X 1TB NVME ssd

windows 10 pro, it has rights to windows 11 pro.

I added the official HP Flexio 2.5 Gb Ethernet port! I can throw in the 1gb lan flexio card also.

Full disclosure: I paid less than 700 for it, but I bought it without ram. I added 32gb of ddr5 sodimm 5600 and a 1TB WD SN850x gen 4 ssd and the 2.5 Gb Ethernet FlexIO card. So I have added that to what I paid here at [H] and am basically asking what I paid plus the parts I put in it.

After purchased I installed:

32GB of ddr5 5600 (2 x 16GB)

a WD SN850X 1TB NVME ssd

windows 10 pro, it has rights to windows 11 pro.

I added the official HP Flexio 2.5 Gb Ethernet port! I can throw in the 1gb lan flexio card also.

It also has the 512gb NVMe ssd also installed.

I have all the dongles for the 3050ti. It has an insane amount of video outputs for this form factor.

This has the dedicated 3050ti with 4 GB of memory.

Note:
Front bezel has a very small crack on the bottom left. It's pictured but barely visible.

Reason for selling: I decided to go back to just using my MacBook in the office now, I couldn't get used to the windows work flow in the office setting. I tried replacing the MacBook with this windows pc. Anyways it's a fantastic little machine I just no longer have a use for it.

My feedback: Heatware 111-0-0 Payment: PayPal F&F2FA enabled account. I have many sales here including plenty recently. Buy with confidence.Only ships to us48. No international.

Price: $740 obo shipped usps priority f&f includes insurance. No trades.