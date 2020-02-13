FS: HP EliteDesk 800 G4 Mini PCs

I am back with two more HP EliteDesk 800 G4 Mini PCs for sale. They are fast, small, and power efficient. Perfect for a Plex server, HTPC, small VMware host, remote download box, or general-purpose workstations. These systems also features a front-panel USB Type C 3.1 Gen 2 port, Intel 9560 wireless NIC, and an HDMI 2.0 port! They measure in at just 6.96 x 6.88 x 1.33 in and 2.31 lbs.
Specs:
Photos:
Specs:
- Intel Pentium Gold G5400 CPU
- Intel UHD Graphics 610
- 8GB DDR4 - (2x4GB SODIMM)
- 256GB NVMe SSD
- Intel® Wireless-AC 9560/Bluetooth 5.0
- Intel® i219LM Gigabit Ethernet
- USB 3.1 Gen 2
- Dual DisplayPort 1.2 + 1 HDMI 2.0 Port
- Dual M.2 slots (NVMe) (one open)
- One 2.5" SATA slot (open)
- Original HP 90W Adapter
Photos: