FS: Homelab hardware + some itx stuff

TType85

Selling off some home lab and extra hardware. Will list more as I decommission.

Prices are OBO, Paypal preferred, shipping will be from 92840 - heat https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to

[Parts]
I7-8700 bare CPU - $85
2x Crucial 32GB CT32G4DFD832A.M16FF 32GB DDR4-3200 (64GB total) - $100
Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P SFF ITX case White with PCI Riser cable, ships in original box with all accessories $100 + shipping
Scythe Mugen5 Rev.C Air Cooler, fit NR200P with vented side panel $40 + shipping
Lian Li Q58 (PCIe 4.0) Mini ITX Desktop Case White, includes both tempered glass and all vented panels, also includes a Lian Li Galahad 240 liquid cooler installed $165 + shipping

[Mobo/CPU/Ram combo]
This combo has been running unraid without issue since August 2023. Will do hardware decode with plex, has 1x nvme, ipmi and 10GbE.
  • ASRock Rack E3C246D4U2-2T LGA1151 2x10GbE 8xSATA ECC IPMI Intel Quick Sync, includes io shield and 2 sata cables.
  • Intel(R) Xeon(R) E-2174G CPU @ 3.80GHz 4c/8t
  • 2x Crucial DDR-4 3200 32GB ECC Udimm 18ASF4G72AZ-3G2F1
$400 + shipping

Pictures
1712863320181.png

1712863351730.png

1712863381779.png

1712862515406.png

1712862531638.png
 
