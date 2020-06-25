FS: H310(it mode)

Kapton tape is used for electronics to stop electrical signals from passing, protect components from heat and/or electrical shorts:The Dell H310s are equivalent to LSI 9211-8i cards (hence why they can be flashed with the IT mode firmware)However because its an OEM component they have certain differences in the pins, namely pins 5-6 that are used differently in Dell systems.If those pins get an incorrect signal or voltage the motherboard will not boot up (common on some consumer motherboards).By placing a small piece of tape or nail polish on those pins it blocks the signal allowing the card to boot normally on non-Dell systems.I like kapton tape because its more purpose made for electronics and has better aesthetics than electrical tape, leaves no residue, and is rated for up to 500 deg F (260c).There are tons of blogs and articles out there about the topic like this one:If you zoom in on my picture of the raid controllers, you can see the outline/slight discoloration from the kapton tape over the pins.