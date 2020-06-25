FS: H310(it mode)

Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,397
3 2x 2.5" 500GB Samsung Evo SSD ~ $55/ea or $100 for both
http://imgur.com/KJ9xZXd
http://imgur.com/8L8Rzda

Hifiman HE-35X comes with neomusica 10ft braided cable (with 6.1mm adapter) ~ $55 Sold


2x Dell H310 SAS Raid controllers (in IT mode w/ kapton tape pin fix) ~ $35/ea ~ have some SAS to sata cables as well, can discuss
http://imgur.com/N8xqs6N

I'm tired tonight so this'll have to do for now, will be listing more stuff from my move cleanout.
Prices include shipping, willing to combo if you want multiple things.

Prefer zelle, venmo, apple cash, google pay, BTC/BCH, and would consider paypal if no other options are acceptable.
 
Last edited:
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

Kapton tape is used for electronics to stop electrical signals from passing, protect components from heat and/or electrical shorts:
1594403660213.png


The Dell H310s are equivalent to LSI 9211-8i cards (hence why they can be flashed with the IT mode firmware)
However because its an OEM component they have certain differences in the pins, namely pins 5-6 that are used differently in Dell systems.
If those pins get an incorrect signal or voltage the motherboard will not boot up (common on some consumer motherboards).
By placing a small piece of tape or nail polish on those pins it blocks the signal allowing the card to boot normally on non-Dell systems.
I like kapton tape because its more purpose made for electronics and has better aesthetics than electrical tape, leaves no residue, and is rated for up to 500 deg F (260c).

There are tons of blogs and articles out there about the topic like this one:
http://yannickdekoeijer.blogspot.com/2012/04/modding-dell-perc-6-sas-raidcontroller.html

If you zoom in on my picture of the raid controllers, you can see the outline/slight discoloration from the kapton tape over the pins.

1594404265218.png
 
M

MoFoQ

lol, I use it when making battery packs
good stuff

interesting, I never encounter an issue when I modded a bunch of H310s I have to IT mode (I also have the IBM/lenovo M1015 cards modded too)
(I encountered a different issue but that's more of a SAS2xxx series issue which I haven't encountered since I moved to the SAS3xxx series, eg M1215)
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

I only encountered it with an older Gigabyte board....a P45 I think, it was easy to leave the tape on there for any potential buyer to avoid any problems.
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,397
Sold, the controllers are still available but been too busy to update the thread with all my other stuff gonna close for now pm if ya want the h310s
 
