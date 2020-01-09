FS: GTX 1070 and Z370 motherboard with 16 Gb DDR4 3000

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Engr62, Jan 9, 2020 at 2:54 PM.

    Engr62

    I have the following items for sale. Shipping within the CONUS is included (I don't ship outside of the CONUS, sorry). My heatware (73-0-0) is here: Engr62.

    (1) I have a MSI GTX 1070 Gaming X 8G. There are a couple of scuffs on the backplate as shown in the pictures. $200 shipped PENDING

    IMG_2711.jpg IMG_2706.jpg IMG_2707.jpg

    (2) I have a Z370 Gaming Plus ATX motherboard. It comes with the I/O Shield (I don't have the original box). The motherboard also includes 16 Gb (2 x 8 Gb) of Teamgroup T-Force Dark DDR4 3000 MHz. The motherboard has a Windows 10 Pro license tied to it, so you should be able to install and activate. The BIOS was flashed to one compatible with 9th generation CPUs. $100 Shipped PENDING

    IMG_2713.jpg IMG_2710.jpg IMG_2712.jpg
     
    NobleX13

