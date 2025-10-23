  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: GSkill DDR 5 Memory

highlander2607

Jan 14, 2006
132
Need to clear out alot of good computer parts. New and used. All prices include shipping. Please reply in the thread and then I will message you. Long time member and I have perfect heatware under my same username as here. Accepting Paypal F&F or you pay the G&S fee also. Must also be 2FA verified. Thank you for looking.

Gskill Trident Z5 NEO RGB White memory. DDR 6000 64 GB. $250. Brand new in box never opened.





Cleaned up and edited out sold items.




