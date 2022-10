FS: GIGABYTE AORUS 15P YD RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop

Selling my GIGABYTE AORUS 15P YD Laptop. It was used only on my desk for around 6-8 months. It is in great shape only selling because I just ended up building a new desktop.15.6" FHD 300Hz (1080p)Intel Core i7-11800HNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (130w version)32GB Memory1TB SSDWin10 HomeHeat is under TType85 https://www.heatware.com/u/44615/to