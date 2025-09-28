  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Gigabyte 9070xt

Trying to recoup what I have into this, buyers remorse I guess. Bought locally for $600 cash, would like to get 600 net to me if possible. Can do PayPal FF, G&S. Located Phoenix, AZ.

It is card only but I can pack it well. I had it installed about a week, no issues.

The guy I bought it from gave me a screen grab of his original Newegg receipt as well.
 

