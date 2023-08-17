FS: Fully Maxxed out 2022 Razer Blade 17

AthlonXP
Laptop is in flawless condition. Fully maxxed out on specs and will include 2x Chargers and a Custom Laptop Sleeve + DBrand Skin on the top. Looking to get $1650 shipped or best offer for it.
Here is my heatware for references: https://www.heatware.com/u/1775/to
Specs:
Processor: Intel Core i7-12800H 14 x 1.8 - 4.8 GHz, 110 W PL2 / Short Burst, 60 W PL1 / Sustained, Alder Lake-H
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070ti Laptop GPU - 8 GB VRAM, 150 W TDP ( including 25 W Dynamic Boost), Geforce 511.69, Advanced Optimus
Memory: 2x 32GB DDR5 4800
Display: 17 inch 1080p 360Hz Screen
Storage: 2x 2TB WD NVME SSD's (Raid 0 Configuration)
Soundcard: Intel Alder Lake-P PCH - cAVS (Audio, Voice, Speech)
Connections
5 USB 3.1 Gen2, 2 Thunderbolt, 1 HDMI, 2 DisplayPort, 1 Kensington Lock, Audio Connections: headset jack, Card Reader: full SD reader
Networking
Realtek RTL8125 2.5GBe Family Ethernet Controller (10/100/1000/2500MBit/s), Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1690i 160MHz (a/b/g/h/n = Wi-Fi 4/ac = Wi-Fi 5/ax = Wi-Fi 6/ Wi-Fi 6E 6 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2
Size
height x width x depth (in mm): 19.9 x 395 x 260 ( = 0.78 x 15.55 x 10.24 in)
Battery
82 Wh Lithium-Polymer
Operating System
Microsoft Windows 11 Home
Camera
Webcam: 1080p IR Hello
Primary Camera: 2 MPix Infrared camera for Windows Hello
Additional features
Speakers: stereo speakers, Keyboard: chiclet with RGB per key, Keyboard Light: yes, 12 Months Warranty, 1 year limited laptop warranty, 2 years limited battery warranty
