FS: Full High End / Mid End Rig/Workstation, i7-8700K 4.8GHz all-core, 16GB DDR4-3600, Fractal Meshify C, GTX 1060 6GB, Seattle, WA

Hi guys,
This was my work desktop, but I lost my job (company went under)
I'm going mobile, so I'd like to sell the desktop as a whole.
Priced for quick sale, and I don't really want to be bothered with parting it out.
Specs:
ASRock Z370 Extreme4
I7-8700K @ 4.8GHz all-core overclocked.
16GB DDR4-3600, 1.35V, CAS 16-16-16-36 (GSkill TridentZ)
MSI GTX 1060 ITX-OC 6GB
Fractal Design Meshify C (CASE IS MISSING THE TEMPERED CLASS SIDE PANEL!)
SSD: 256GB or 512GB Samsung 950 Pro NVMe (SM951) (YOUR CHOICE)
3848 Cinebench R20
With 512gb 950 pro, only asking $750. OBO.
System comes with Windows 10 Pro CLEAN pre-installed.
All drivers are installed, everything as updated as possible from all manufacturer websites (Nvidia, Intel Chipset, Realtek, etc...)
Windows 10 is also de-bloated removing all the pre-installed crap, un-needed services and telemetry. Cortana disabled.
I want you to know the system is setup with care and is rock solid and super fast and ready for an end-user.
Video in action:
I can ship, but local is preferred, Located near Seattle, WA.
Pics:
Links to some of the parts:
https://www.newegg.com/core-i7-8th-...7-8700k-_-19-117-827-_-Product&quicklink=true
(https://www.newegg.com/black-fracta...QIzUpwU97HEISUdwD-YaAnRtEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds)
https://www.memoryc.com/19466-16gb-...TPDxPwoQMU5E5jEE8sGHATF_My8YjxxhoCVkMQAvD_BwE
