FS/FT Z270 Maximus Formula IX mobo, 32gb Trident RGB ddr4, Nvidia founders 1080ti

Have the following items looking to trade preferred for itx versions but will sell. Pricing listed off what I found on eBay. All items were purchased brand new from PC performance, Watercool directly or Newegg. Have receipts for all. Everything works perfect and is currently being used for a small Plex server. Just looking to downsize into a smaller form.



$175 Z270 Maximus Formula IX mobo. (Box included with accessories)Looking for z270 or other itx board

$160 7700k cpu delid and reapplied with liquid metal (3 years and going strong) will throw in delid kit along with it (his remover and liquid)

$50 RGB Watercool Waterblock used on 7700k

$140 G.SKILL TridentZ RGB Series 32GB (4 x 8GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) Desktop Memory Model F4-3200C16Q-32GTZR. Looking for non RGB 8gb or 16gb kit

$175 Nvidia founders 1080ti & $100 custom black heatkiller waterblock Looking for shorter card



Picture attached of system before water-cooling was removed. Will get individual pictures for each item tonight.