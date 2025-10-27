FS/FT: Seasonal Cleaning | Basic Arlo Setup

schlitzbull
Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Feb 19, 2014
- Messages
- 688
=========================
For Sale
=========================
Arlo Base Station and 2 Cameras - $160 Shipped
Base Station: VMB4000
Cameras: VMC4030P-100NAS
This was a hand me down from my FiL. They don't integrate/operate with my setup the way I want so I'm letting them go. Not really sure how to price this, looks like the cameras are $115 on ebay and the base is $55.
=========================
Items I'm Interested In...
=========================
Any RTX 5060 Low Profile Variant
Apevia ITX-PFC500W Mini ITX/Flex
JONSBO NV10
Asus WIFI 7 Router
Ubiquiti Networks UniFi USW-24 Configurable 24-Port Gigabit Layer 2 Ethernet Switch with SFP (Or any other managed 1gig with native Home Automation integration)
Potentially a nice center channel if you're in the Raleigh area.
Other cool stuff? Whatcha got?
Check back! As I clean out closets and the garage, more things to come.
For Sale
=========================
Arlo Base Station and 2 Cameras - $160 Shipped
Base Station: VMB4000
Cameras: VMC4030P-100NAS
This was a hand me down from my FiL. They don't integrate/operate with my setup the way I want so I'm letting them go. Not really sure how to price this, looks like the cameras are $115 on ebay and the base is $55.
=========================
Items I'm Interested In...
=========================
Any RTX 5060 Low Profile Variant
Apevia ITX-PFC500W Mini ITX/Flex
JONSBO NV10
Asus WIFI 7 Router
Ubiquiti Networks UniFi USW-24 Configurable 24-Port Gigabit Layer 2 Ethernet Switch with SFP (Or any other managed 1gig with native Home Automation integration)
Potentially a nice center channel if you're in the Raleigh area.
Other cool stuff? Whatcha got?
Check back! As I clean out closets and the garage, more things to come.
Attachments
Last edited: