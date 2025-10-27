  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS/FT: Seasonal Cleaning | Basic Arlo Setup

=========================
For Sale
=========================

Arlo Base Station and 2 Cameras - $160 Shipped
Base Station: VMB4000
Cameras: VMC4030P-100NAS

This was a hand me down from my FiL. They don't integrate/operate with my setup the way I want so I'm letting them go. Not really sure how to price this, looks like the cameras are $115 on ebay and the base is $55.

=========================
Items I'm Interested In...
=========================

Any RTX 5060 Low Profile Variant
Apevia ITX-PFC500W Mini ITX/Flex
JONSBO NV10
Asus WIFI 7 Router
Ubiquiti Networks UniFi USW-24 Configurable 24-Port Gigabit Layer 2 Ethernet Switch with SFP (Or any other managed 1gig with native Home Automation integration)
Potentially a nice center channel if you're in the Raleigh area.
Other cool stuff? Whatcha got?

Check back! As I clean out closets and the garage, more things to come.
 

