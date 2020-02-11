FS/FT: QNAP 16 Bay NAS (TS-1635AX-4G)

Spartacus09
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 21, 2018
- Messages
- 1,153
Recently upgraded/migrated to unRAID so sellin' this guy now, asking $1000 via paypal (shipped continental US ~ willing to work with others on shipping price).
TS-1635AX-4G - https://www.qnap.com/en-us/product/ts-1635ax
Worked great using barebones ubuntu and VMware in HA with the VMs running on SSD in the 2.5" bays and slow data in a raid 6 on the 3.5" slots with built-in 10Gb SFP+ ports.
Just ran outta space/slots for expansion in the end. Configurable for NFS or iSCSI whatever you preference and the array is resizable without having to recreate the array (increase by as little as 1 drive or more).
Takes the WD white shuck drives without pin modification and I will try to assist with any issues until 08/2022 (have 2y extended warranty, but it doesn't transfer).
Comes with all the original accessories and box, only a minor nick in the front bezel (shown in pics) doesn't affect the slot or functionality.
The thing runs near silent and almost no power compared to a 12 bay rack unit, but don't let the pictures fool you the thing is large.
If you have any questions about the functionality, speed, or other concerns I'd be happy to answer them, cheers!
Heatware's in the sig and here: http://www.heatware.com/u/115763
TS-1635AX-4G - https://www.qnap.com/en-us/product/ts-1635ax
Worked great using barebones ubuntu and VMware in HA with the VMs running on SSD in the 2.5" bays and slow data in a raid 6 on the 3.5" slots with built-in 10Gb SFP+ ports.
Just ran outta space/slots for expansion in the end. Configurable for NFS or iSCSI whatever you preference and the array is resizable without having to recreate the array (increase by as little as 1 drive or more).
Takes the WD white shuck drives without pin modification and I will try to assist with any issues until 08/2022 (have 2y extended warranty, but it doesn't transfer).
Comes with all the original accessories and box, only a minor nick in the front bezel (shown in pics) doesn't affect the slot or functionality.
The thing runs near silent and almost no power compared to a 12 bay rack unit, but don't let the pictures fool you the thing is large.
If you have any questions about the functionality, speed, or other concerns I'd be happy to answer them, cheers!
Heatware's in the sig and here: http://www.heatware.com/u/115763
Last edited: