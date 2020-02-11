FS/FT: QNAP 16 Bay NAS (TS-1635AX-4G)

Spartacus09 said: Thanks, this is not the unit to edit 4k raw video off of, you'd want a high end processor for that.

Your best best IMO would be a standard machine running freenas or ceph with a fast raid set (maybe even raid 10) it would be more difficult to manage but substantially less costly for what you're wanting to do.

A comparable unit is likely in the 3-4k+ range rather than this unit's 1-2k ~ built yourself it would be in that same 1-2k range for a higher end build. Click to expand...

I realize we shouldn't turn a buy thread into a bunch of posts, but one of the reasons I want to go QNAP despite the higher cost is for turn-key operation. I'm not a network system admin. On my best days I'm an artist and on my worst days I'm a grinder/hack just trying to turn out video production work.I just don't have the time to learn Linux etc. Or spend time figuring out how to configure different systems (like freenas or ceph, I literally have zero experience with either). To tell you how little time I want to devote to things I don't want to "have to" do, I moved from Wordpress to Squarespace because I didn't want to have to manage updates and backups all the time (not to mention I got sick of the overly complicated plug-in system and I just want things to work). I'd rather focus on my work rather than on items that are not inside of my expertise. Editing a video is worth more of my time (and money) than spending time learning/doing html5/CSS or grinding away on some server back end.However, I was definitely thinking RAID 10 though and however many SSD's/NVME's I can use for caching or speed or however that all works inside the QNAP nas. And yeah, the QNAP units I was looking at were like $3k not including drives. Some of the costs can be driven down by buying the lower end models and upgrading the processors and RAM myself, but I'd have to check if that's even possible before taking the plunge (not sure if processors actually have sockets or if they're soldered in).Anyway, again, GLWS. Sorry mods if I'm upsetting you guys.