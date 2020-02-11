FS/FT: QNAP 16 Bay NAS (TS-1635AX-4G)

Recently upgraded/migrated to unRAID so sellin' this guy now, asking $1000 via paypal (shipped continental US ~ willing to work with others on shipping price).
TS-1635AX-4G - https://www.qnap.com/en-us/product/ts-1635ax

Worked great using barebones ubuntu and VMware in HA with the VMs running on SSD in the 2.5" bays and slow data in a raid 6 on the 3.5" slots with built-in 10Gb SFP+ ports.
Just ran outta space/slots for expansion in the end. Configurable for NFS or iSCSI whatever you preference and the array is resizable without having to recreate the array (increase by as little as 1 drive or more).
Takes the WD white shuck drives without pin modification and I will try to assist with any issues until 08/2022 (have 2y extended warranty, but it doesn't transfer).

Comes with all the original accessories and box, only a minor nick in the front bezel (shown in pics) doesn't affect the slot or functionality.
The thing runs near silent and almost no power compared to a 12 bay rack unit, but don't let the pictures fool you the thing is large.

If you have any questions about the functionality, speed, or other concerns I'd be happy to answer them, cheers!

Heatware's in the sig and here: http://www.heatware.com/u/115763

http://imgur.com/a/yBo49rw
 
SamirD

Too bad this monster doesn't handle sas drives or it would be so tempting! Free bump. (y)
 
Yeah that'd be nice but also higher cost, this is the entry level for the amount of slots it has.
I did all WD shucks so it was perfect, and the most economical from a NAS and drive perspective.
 
Wish I had the money for that! Was just looking at a NAS to get rid of the old server box in the basement. GL with the sale!
 
I really need an upgrade like this, but I just don't have the cash to swing it. But basically I was looking at these models and also the Xeon and Ryzen models as well (not sure what I need to be able to edit RAW 4k video off of, or have multiple people working from the same server on), but I have no idea how I'm going to afford a 16 bay unit + drives right now, despite really needing the speed uplift and storage from one of these guys.

So, definitely gave you the like, but I don't have the money to drop right now into it. GLWS. I'm sure someone will go home happy.
 
UnknownSouljer said:
I really need an upgrade like this, but I just don't have the cash to swing it. But basically I was looking at these models and also the Xeon and Ryzen models as well (not sure what I need to be able to edit RAW 4k video off of, or have multiple people working from the same server on), but I have no idea how I'm going to afford a 16 bay unit + drives right now, despite really needing the speed uplift and storage from one of these guys.

So, definitely gave you the like, but I don't have the money to drop right now into it. GLWS. I'm sure someone will go home happy.
Thanks, this is not the unit to edit 4k raw video off of, you'd want a high end processor for that.
Your best best IMO would be a standard machine running freenas or ceph with a fast raid set (maybe even raid 10) it would be more difficult to manage but substantially less costly for what you're wanting to do.
A comparable unit is likely in the 3-4k+ range rather than this unit's 1-2k ~ built yourself it would be in that same 1-2k range for a higher end build (excluding drives).
 
Spartacus09 said:
Thanks, this is not the unit to edit 4k raw video off of, you'd want a high end processor for that.
Your best best IMO would be a standard machine running freenas or ceph with a fast raid set (maybe even raid 10) it would be more difficult to manage but substantially less costly for what you're wanting to do.
A comparable unit is likely in the 3-4k+ range rather than this unit's 1-2k ~ built yourself it would be in that same 1-2k range for a higher end build.
I realize we shouldn't turn a buy thread into a bunch of posts, but one of the reasons I want to go QNAP despite the higher cost is for turn-key operation. I'm not a network system admin. On my best days I'm an artist and on my worst days I'm a grinder/hack just trying to turn out video production work.

I just don't have the time to learn Linux etc. Or spend time figuring out how to configure different systems (like freenas or ceph, I literally have zero experience with either). To tell you how little time I want to devote to things I don't want to "have to" do, I moved from Wordpress to Squarespace because I didn't want to have to manage updates and backups all the time (not to mention I got sick of the overly complicated plug-in system and I just want things to work). I'd rather focus on my work rather than on items that are not inside of my expertise. Editing a video is worth more of my time (and money) than spending time learning/doing html5/CSS or grinding away on some server back end.

However, I was definitely thinking RAID 10 though and however many SSD's/NVME's I can use for caching or speed or however that all works inside the QNAP nas. And yeah, the QNAP units I was looking at were like $3k not including drives. Some of the costs can be driven down by buying the lower end models and upgrading the processors and RAM myself, but I'd have to check if that's even possible before taking the plunge (not sure if processors actually have sockets or if they're soldered in).

Anyway, again, GLWS. Sorry mods if I'm upsetting you guys.
 
ttt also open to trades but not looking for anything in particular atm:

  • 1080/ti-2070/s-2080/s/ti
  • Mic upgrade maybe that fits on a Rode RS1 (have a Yeti blue atm)
  • A schiit modi/magni combo
  • Ubiquiti unifi gear (switches/usg pro)
  • 8TB WD White Shuck Drives
  • unRAID pro license
 
