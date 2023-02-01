FS/FT: Gaming peripherals

leftovers from xmas gifting to the kids. I buy stuff on sale all year round and let the kids pick out of a huge pile lol also a few used items that got replaced and such.



new Logitech Wireless Pro Lightspeed - $100

new Razer Kiyo webcam - $50

new Razer Seiren X mic - $69

new Logitech G203 mouse - $20

new Razer Naga classic mouse - $60

new Roccat Burst mouse - $20

new Razer extended chroma mousepad - $50



open box Logitech G Pro keyboard - $100 (only opened it to use to set up a PC and i didnt have a spare keyboard)



used Razer Naga classic mouse - $20 or free with $100 purchase or more.

used Razer Basilisk - $20

used Barracuda X headset - $65

used Corsair K55 keyboard - $20

used Razer death adder - $20



If my new prices are way off, let me know. feel free to make offers, especially if you want multiple things so i can save on shipping.