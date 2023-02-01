FS/FT: Gaming peripherals

leftovers from xmas gifting to the kids. I buy stuff on sale all year round and let the kids pick out of a huge pile lol also a few used items that got replaced and such.
new Logitech Wireless Pro Lightspeed - $100
new Razer Kiyo webcam - $50
new Razer Seiren X mic - $69
new Logitech G203 mouse - $20
new Razer Naga classic mouse - $60
new Roccat Burst mouse - $20
new Razer extended chroma mousepad - $50
open box Logitech G Pro keyboard - $100 (only opened it to use to set up a PC and i didnt have a spare keyboard)
used Razer Naga classic mouse - $20 or free with $100 purchase or more.
used Razer Basilisk - $20
used Barracuda X headset - $65
used Corsair K55 keyboard - $20
used Razer death adder - $20
If my new prices are way off, let me know. feel free to make offers, especially if you want multiple things so i can save on shipping.
new Logitech Wireless Pro Lightspeed - $100
new Razer Kiyo webcam - $50
new Razer Seiren X mic - $69
new Logitech G203 mouse - $20
new Razer Naga classic mouse - $60
new Roccat Burst mouse - $20
new Razer extended chroma mousepad - $50
open box Logitech G Pro keyboard - $100 (only opened it to use to set up a PC and i didnt have a spare keyboard)
used Razer Naga classic mouse - $20 or free with $100 purchase or more.
used Razer Basilisk - $20
used Barracuda X headset - $65
used Corsair K55 keyboard - $20
used Razer death adder - $20
If my new prices are way off, let me know. feel free to make offers, especially if you want multiple things so i can save on shipping.
Attachments
-
2023-02-01 09.51.22.jpg444.4 KB · Views: 0
-
2023-02-01 09.52.26.jpg339.1 KB · Views: 0
-
2023-02-01 09.53.20.jpg405.9 KB · Views: 0
-
2023-02-01 09.54.47.jpg378.5 KB · Views: 0
-
2023-02-01 09.54.54.jpg319 KB · Views: 0
-
2023-02-01 09.55.27.jpg310.6 KB · Views: 0
-
2023-02-01 09.55.40.jpg306.1 KB · Views: 0
-
2023-02-01 09.56.18.jpg517.4 KB · Views: 0