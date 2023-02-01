FS/FT: Gaming peripherals

klippel

Jun 6, 2022
106
leftovers from xmas gifting to the kids. I buy stuff on sale all year round and let the kids pick out of a huge pile lol also a few used items that got replaced and such.

new Logitech Wireless Pro Lightspeed - $100
new Razer Kiyo webcam - $50
new Razer Seiren X mic - $69
new Logitech G203 mouse - $20
new Razer Naga classic mouse - $60
new Roccat Burst mouse - $20
new Razer extended chroma mousepad - $50

open box Logitech G Pro keyboard - $100 (only opened it to use to set up a PC and i didnt have a spare keyboard)

used Razer Naga classic mouse - $20 or free with $100 purchase or more.
used Razer Basilisk - $20
used Barracuda X headset - $65
used Corsair K55 keyboard - $20
used Razer death adder - $20

If my new prices are way off, let me know. feel free to make offers, especially if you want multiple things so i can save on shipping.
 

Attachments

  • 2023-02-01 09.51.22.jpg
    2023-02-01 09.51.22.jpg
    444.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 2023-02-01 09.52.26.jpg
    2023-02-01 09.52.26.jpg
    339.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 2023-02-01 09.53.20.jpg
    2023-02-01 09.53.20.jpg
    405.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 2023-02-01 09.54.47.jpg
    2023-02-01 09.54.47.jpg
    378.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 2023-02-01 09.54.54.jpg
    2023-02-01 09.54.54.jpg
    319 KB · Views: 0
  • 2023-02-01 09.55.27.jpg
    2023-02-01 09.55.27.jpg
    310.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 2023-02-01 09.55.40.jpg
    2023-02-01 09.55.40.jpg
    306.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 2023-02-01 09.56.18.jpg
    2023-02-01 09.56.18.jpg
    517.4 KB · Views: 0
