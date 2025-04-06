FS/FT: Flight Sim Equipment - Networking - VR

TheGeekFreek
Been a minute since Ive posted anything, but have some toys up for grabs. Selling off my flight sim so I can focus on upgrades for my racing sim.
Local Pickup Near Greenville/Spartanburg South Carolina.
Prices + Shipping
Paypal, Cash, Venmo (local)
Everything OBO
Logitech Flight Sim Gear - $1000
Basically all the hardware you would need to build a Flight Sim.
Used with Microsoft Flight Sim and X-Plane
Would prefer to sell as a lot, but may part out if enough interest in parts.
Yoke + Desk Clamp // Rudders // Group Throttle Control + Desk Clamp // Individual Throttle Control + Desk Clamp // Ignition & Landing Gear // 6-Pack // Radio // Flaps & Trim // Headphones
Samsung Odyssey+ VR - $75
Headset // 2x Controllers
*This is a WMR headset, know the implications of using Windows 11 24H2+ with the headset
Fantastic and simple single wire (HDMI+USB3). Perfect for HL: Alex and most VR games.
I will say tracking lacks in fighting games when swinging wide or fast.
NetGear Mesh networking nodes (x3) (AX300 G11) - $30
NetGear Network Extenders (x2) (EX6100v2) - $20
Trades:
Moza R12 Base v2
Moza GS V2P GT Wheel
Moza TSW Truck Wheel
Moza SGP Sequential Shifter
Moza AB9 FFB Base
Moza MH16 Flightstick
