FS/FT: Corsair 680x /Commander Pro, RM1000i, Crosshair Hero VIII Wifi x570, H115i Plat

Hi all.
I have the following For Sale or For Trade. Please see my trade items below, no other trades considered please only looking for what's listed.
I am currently downsizing my primary workstation as all my other systems are ITX and that's my preference. I only chose this route for the PCI-E expansion but now I can use Bifurcation with x570 (Gigabyte) in ITX for my 10Gb NIC so i'm moving to a Sliger SM580 platform.
This is the case with a system build in it. Case it in excellent condition, sat under my desk on a shelf so not a lot of use and babied from a usage perspective.
*Currently on vacation and work trip, will not be back until March 1st but can ship that week.
PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com
TRADES:
|PART
|DETAILS
|PRICE SHIPPED CONT US
|Case & Accessories
|Corsair 680x Black/Commander Pro/ML120 RGB FAN x 1, (3LL RGB included) - Retail Box
|$240
|Power Supply
|Corsair RMi1000 (iCUE supported) - Whitebox
|$200
|AIO Cooler
|Corsair H115i Platinum 280mm AIO - Retail Box
|$120
|Motherboard
|Asus Crosshair VIII Hero Wifi x570 - Whitebox with all accessories
|$310
|PACKAGE PRICE SHIPPED
|$860 - TOTAL PRICE NEW: $1,264.94 *Buy full combo and i'll throw in a brand new Vantec PCI-E Riser for this case for vertical GPU
- Gigabyte x570-i Auros ITX MB retail box w/everything
- Corsair SF750 PS Retail box w/everything
- NZXT z63 AIO
- Sabrent 1TB PCI-E 4.0 M.2 Drive