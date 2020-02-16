FS/FT: Corsair 680x /Commander Pro, RM1000i, Crosshair Hero VIII Wifi x570, H115i Plat

PART DETAILS PRICE SHIPPED CONT US

Case & Accessories Corsair 680x Black/Commander Pro/ML120 RGB FAN x 1, (3LL RGB included) - Retail Box $240

Power Supply Corsair RMi1000 (iCUE supported) - Whitebox $200

AIO Cooler Corsair H115i Platinum 280mm AIO - Retail Box $120

Motherboard Asus Crosshair VIII Hero Wifi x570 - Whitebox with all accessories $310

PACKAGE PRICE SHIPPED $860 - TOTAL PRICE NEW: $1,264.94 *Buy full combo and i'll throw in a brand new Vantec PCI-E Riser for this case for vertical GPU

Gigabyte x570-i Auros ITX MB retail box w/everything Corsair SF750 PS Retail box w/everything NZXT z63 AIO Sabrent 1TB PCI-E 4.0 M.2 Drive

Hi all.I have the following For Sale or For Trade. Please see my trade items below, no other trades considered please only looking for what's listed.I am currently downsizing my primary workstation as all my other systems are ITX and that's my preference. I only chose this route for the PCI-E expansion but now I can use Bifurcation with x570 (Gigabyte) in ITX for my 10Gb NIC so i'm moving to a Sliger SM580 platform.This is the case with a system build in it. Case it in excellent condition, sat under my desk on a shelf so not a lot of use and babied from a usage perspective.*Currently on vacation and work trip, will not be back until March 1st but can ship that week.PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot comTRADES: