FS/FT: Corsair 680x /Commander Pro, RM1000i, Crosshair Hero VIII Wifi x570, H115i Plat

V

Vader

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 22, 2002
Messages
4,902
Hi all.

I have the following For Sale or For Trade. Please see my trade items below, no other trades considered please only looking for what's listed.

I am currently downsizing my primary workstation as all my other systems are ITX and that's my preference. I only chose this route for the PCI-E expansion but now I can use Bifurcation with x570 (Gigabyte) in ITX for my 10Gb NIC so i'm moving to a Sliger SM580 platform.

PARTDETAILSPRICE SHIPPED CONT US
Case & AccessoriesCorsair 680x Black/Commander Pro/ML120 RGB FAN x 1, (3LL RGB included) - Retail Box$240
Power SupplyCorsair RMi1000 (iCUE supported) - Whitebox$200
AIO CoolerCorsair H115i Platinum 280mm AIO - Retail Box$120
MotherboardAsus Crosshair VIII Hero Wifi x570 - Whitebox with all accessories$310
PACKAGE PRICE SHIPPED$860 - TOTAL PRICE NEW: $1,264.94 *Buy full combo and i'll throw in a brand new Vantec PCI-E Riser for this case for vertical GPU

y5ntrm5qmkv31.jpg

This is the case with a system build in it. Case it in excellent condition, sat under my desk on a shelf so not a lot of use and babied from a usage perspective.

*Currently on vacation and work trip, will not be back until March 1st but can ship that week.

PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com

TRADES:
  1. Gigabyte x570-i Auros ITX MB retail box w/everything
  2. Corsair SF750 PS Retail box w/everything
  3. NZXT z63 AIO
  4. Sabrent 1TB PCI-E 4.0 M.2 Drive
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top