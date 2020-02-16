FS: ITX B450/Ryzen 3200G/Corsair RGB RAM/Noctua Combo/Lian Li TU150WA w/RGB Fan kit

Hi all.

I have too much unused stuff and I need to start funding my Spring/Summer car project so I have the following For Sale only:

ITEMSDESCRIPTIONPRICE NEW----------------MY PRICESHIPPED CONT US
Gigabyte B450-I Aorus ITX/Ryzen 3200G/Corsair Vengeance RGB 16GB DDR43200 Kit/Noctua NH-L9x65 ComboAll retail box except CPU in clamshell (will be shipped on MB)$410 $330
Lian Li TU150WA Silver w/Tempered Glass/Lian Li RGB Digital Fan KitRetail Box, one fan wire snipped, easily fixable but other two fine, case is in great condition, built in once, hardly used$175 $110
COMBO PRICE FOR EVERYTHING
$585 $430

IMG-0382.jpg IMG-0383.jpg


Refs a must, mine are in my sig.

PM or msvirtualguy at gmail dot com

*I have a lot more coming, but starting with this. This thread will be updated regularly as I add/remove items.
 

