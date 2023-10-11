FS/FT AMD Combos, RTX A4000, PSUs

L

lilfiend

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 28, 2008
Messages
6,721
Combos:

Pay asking price for combos and get 2x16GB ram included for free.
Motherboards do not include any accessories, including HS/F mounting hardware. The ASRock doesn't include an I/O shield.

$400 shipped OBO PENDING
-Asus x570 ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero
-AMD 5950x

$225 shipped OBO
-ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4
-AMD 5800x

RAM:
$75 shipped for all 64GB or $40 for 32GB ( 2x PENDING)
-4x 16GB DDR4 3600

GPU:
$450 shipped OBO (PENDING)
-Nvidia PNY RTX A4000 16GB Single Slot Card

PSU:
$40/ea shipped OBO (PENDING)
2x Modular 750w Seasonic SSR-750FX

I accept paypal or crypto (btc/xch/eth). Heatware is under lilfiend.
 

Attachments

  • 20231011_142715.jpg
    20231011_142715.jpg
    841.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231011_142746.jpg
    20231011_142746.jpg
    483.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231011_142805.jpg
    20231011_142805.jpg
    572.9 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231011_142915.jpg
    20231011_142915.jpg
    720.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231011_143032.jpg
    20231011_143032.jpg
    533.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231011_143045.jpg
    20231011_143045.jpg
    283.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231011_143357.jpg
    20231011_143357.jpg
    726.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231011_143056.jpg
    20231011_143056.jpg
    545.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231011_143417.jpg
    20231011_143417.jpg
    443.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 20231011_143505.jpg
    20231011_143505.jpg
    390.7 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top