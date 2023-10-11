FS/FT AMD Combos, RTX A4000, PSUs

Combos:
Pay asking price for combos and get 2x16GB ram included for free.
Motherboards do not include any accessories, including HS/F mounting hardware. The ASRock doesn't include an I/O shield.
$400 shipped OBO PENDING
-Asus x570 ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero
-AMD 5950x
$225 shipped OBO
-ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4
-AMD 5800x
RAM:
$75 shipped for all 64GB or $40 for 32GB ( 2x PENDING)
-4x 16GB DDR4 3600
GPU:
$450 shipped OBO (PENDING)
-Nvidia PNY RTX A4000 16GB Single Slot Card
PSU:
$40/ea shipped OBO (PENDING)
2x Modular 750w Seasonic SSR-750FX
I accept paypal or crypto (btc/xch/eth). Heatware is under lilfiend.
