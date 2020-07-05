FS/FT 1080ti & waterblock

E

exomega

Gawd
Joined
Dec 12, 2005
Messages
923
I have for sale a 1080ti Gigabyte, have original box

and a EK water block for it have some parts that it came with cant find 115x back plate

works good
leds not coming on with card think i forgot to plug them back in but not taking it apart again
shipping con us
paypal or applepay
all sales final
550 shipped OBO
 

Attachments

Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top