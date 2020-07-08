FS: Fractal SFF Mini ITX Computer, Intel i7 4770K, 16gb Ram, PNY 1070 GTX Ti 8gb, Arctic Freezer II 120 Liquid CPU Cooler, Gigabyte GA-Z87N-WIFI MB

Not parting at the current time.
SFF Has served me well the past few years and has been easy to take to LANs and move about due to the compact package. Lots of power, easy to overclock thanks to the great cpu cooler. Served as a VR gaming box the last two years with my Oculus Rift. Needs a SSD as I've moved the existing ones to other machines.
CPU: Intel i7 4770K (Had previously clocked at 4.5ghz)
Cooler: Acritc Freezer II
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z87N-Wifi; Lots of features on this board, USB 3.0, Bluetooth, Wifi, 4 SATA ports. 6 Rear USB ports, 2 front
Ram: 2x8gb Mushkin Stealth PC3-12800 9-9-9-24
Graphics: PNY nvidia 1070gtx Ti 8gb Full length blower card - Card alone still sells for about $260
PSU: Corsair CX600 Power Supply
Case: Fractal Node 304
The case has a few exterior scratches from being moved about the last few years. Everything is in good working order.
Looking for $500 shipped.
SFF Has served me well the past few years and has been easy to take to LANs and move about due to the compact package. Lots of power, easy to overclock thanks to the great cpu cooler. Served as a VR gaming box the last two years with my Oculus Rift. Needs a SSD as I've moved the existing ones to other machines.
CPU: Intel i7 4770K (Had previously clocked at 4.5ghz)
Cooler: Acritc Freezer II
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z87N-Wifi; Lots of features on this board, USB 3.0, Bluetooth, Wifi, 4 SATA ports. 6 Rear USB ports, 2 front
Ram: 2x8gb Mushkin Stealth PC3-12800 9-9-9-24
Graphics: PNY nvidia 1070gtx Ti 8gb Full length blower card - Card alone still sells for about $260
PSU: Corsair CX600 Power Supply
Case: Fractal Node 304
The case has a few exterior scratches from being moved about the last few years. Everything is in good working order.
Looking for $500 shipped.
Attachments
-
634.6 KB Views: 0
-
534.9 KB Views: 0
-
553.6 KB Views: 0
-
607.4 KB Views: 0