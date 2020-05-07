FS: Fractal Node 202 Case

aznfury684
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2005
- Messages
- 465
Hey guys,
Upgraded my case, so selling my Fractal Node 202. Great for htpc or mini builds.
Bought it about a month ago so not too much use, minor scruffs from mounting but besides that, no major issues. Comes with all of the original parts and screws. Pics will be up later.
Looking for $65 shipped.
Heatware under immaage.
Upgraded my case, so selling my Fractal Node 202. Great for htpc or mini builds.
Bought it about a month ago so not too much use, minor scruffs from mounting but besides that, no major issues. Comes with all of the original parts and screws. Pics will be up later.
Looking for $65 shipped.
Heatware under immaage.