FS: Footlocker $125 GC

I

Ikasu

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2007
Messages
1,462
$125 Footlocker GC - $100 PP F&F only.

Bit of a stretch, Not sure if there are many sneaker heads here, but found one in my wallet I got a long while back as a gift. Forgot I even had it, checked the value on footlockers website and it has a $125 balance on it. Will also trade for Amazon credit if you got it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top