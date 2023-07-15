[FS] - Flash storage

Heat is here
Ebay is here
Selling my old SSD's that are no longer in use. Each was run through Killdisk and checked via Crystal Disk Info to show they are 90+ health. They were used in a Truenas/Nas system in the past
PM me with offers and how many you need. All prices include shipping to US only address + payment fees
Western Digital model WD500G1R0A-68a4w0
500 GB Drive - $30
1 left to sell
Seagate Barracuda Compute Model ZA500CM1002
500GB drive - $35 per drive
4 left to sell.
HP 1.92 TB SSD Model s650
1.92 TB drive - $50 per drive
5 left to sell
SKHynix SSD Model SHGS31
500GB Drive - $30 per drive
8 left to sell
1TB drive - $40 per drive
4 left to sell
