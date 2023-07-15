[FS] - Flash storage

O

Orddie

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
3,332
Heat is here
Ebay is here

Selling my old SSD's that are no longer in use. Each was run through Killdisk and checked via Crystal Disk Info to show they are 90+ health. They were used in a Truenas/Nas system in the past

PM me with offers and how many you need. All prices include shipping to US only address + payment fees

Western Digital model WD500G1R0A-68a4w0
500 GB Drive - $30​
1 left to sell​

Seagate Barracuda Compute Model ZA500CM1002
500GB drive - $35 per drive​
4 left to sell.​

HP 1.92 TB SSD Model s650
1.92 TB drive - $50 per drive​
5 left to sell​

SKHynix SSD Model SHGS31
500GB Drive - $30 per drive​
8 left to sell​
1TB drive - $40 per drive​
4 left to sell​
disk1.jpg
disk2.jpg
 
Last edited:
What is the exact HP part number on those s650? Also, any warranties left on anything?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top