FS. EVGA RTX 2070

klinkman

Jul 12, 2006
1,835
payment: paypal or whatever

Payment and offers are what i expect to net from the sale, after whatever fees. Price includes shipping via USPS with tracking.
Paypal is fine, or venmo, check, amazon gift card, i dont care really. :)

For sale:
SOLD Zotac Mini PC - $450 OBO SOLD
Model: Zbox - EN1070K Specs: Intel i5-7500T, 16gb ddr4 2400, 512gb OCZ NVME with win10, GTX 1070.
This is a good little machine. I used it as a secondary computer in a conference room, so it didnt get a lot of use. Lot of power in a small package. Will include the machine and the power brick. I dont have the wifi antenna but it is the standard connector type. (Razer mouse is just for scale)
20200701_085330_HDR.jpg
20200701_085429_HDR.jpg

20200701_085352_HDR.jpg


EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 XC GAMING - $400 OBO
08G-P4-2172-KR 8GB GDDR6, Dual HDB Fans, RGB LED, Metal Backplate.
Bare card, dont have box anymore. This was in an alienware external graphics box and got very little use, and is in great shape.
 
It is noted in ad, but yes, Amazon gift card is fine as payment. Just clarifying/confirming
Bump!
 
