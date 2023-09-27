FS: EK Quantum 4080 Strix/TUF Block

jssaylor2007
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 29, 2015
- Messages
- 155
Asking 200 shipped.
I built my first water cooled system a few months back, and couldn’t figure out why I was having issues. Well turns out I had purchased the 4080 block by mistake instead of the 4090 block.
Anyways, here is your chance to get into a 4080 block at a discount. Feel free to shoot me an offer, fair offers will be entertained.
I built my first water cooled system a few months back, and couldn’t figure out why I was having issues. Well turns out I had purchased the 4080 block by mistake instead of the 4090 block.
Anyways, here is your chance to get into a 4080 block at a discount. Feel free to shoot me an offer, fair offers will be entertained.