FS: DJI MINI 2 Bundle and Sony Pulse 3D Headset

D

Durvelle27

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 5, 2012
Messages
2,552
What’s up guys, have another item up for sale today. It’s a DJI Mini 2 with all accessories. This baby has served me well but I hardly ever use it. I’m asking $425
$400 Shipped

Bundle includes:
DJI Mini 2
Extra Propellers
3 Batteries
Dual Battery Charger
Carrying Case
Original box and cables
DJI Refresh Warranty


Up next is a pair of Black Sony Pulse 3D Headphones. I bought these from BestBuy and never used them. They are still in the unopened sealed packaging. Asking $100 OBO
 

Attachments

  • IMG_7864.jpeg
    IMG_7864.jpeg
    360.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7865.jpeg
    IMG_7865.jpeg
    258.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7866.jpeg
    IMG_7866.jpeg
    283.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7867.jpeg
    IMG_7867.jpeg
    424.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7890.jpeg
    IMG_7890.jpeg
    291.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7891.jpeg
    IMG_7891.jpeg
    265.1 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7892.jpeg
    IMG_7892.jpeg
    276.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_7894.jpeg
    IMG_7894.jpeg
    361.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top