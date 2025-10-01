  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Disney points

A

applegrcoug

Gawd
Joined
Aug 28, 2021
Messages
806
Not exactly the target audience, but then again, seeing as everyone here is awesome, then perhaps it is the target audience. Your awesomeness is why I'm tossing it out there before I deal with the crap storm of facebook. Yuck.

Anyway, I have a bunch of my current year Disney Vacation Club points I need to find a home for...we aren't going this year. They are good at a bunch of Disney resorts but sometimes availability can be tricky close in. Depending on the resort, I'd let them go to members of this group for $16 to $18 per point which is the same as a broker would pay me. In the end, it is a good way to treat the family to the Disney bubble while saving a little at Disney.
 
