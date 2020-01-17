FS: Dell XPS 15 9570 (I7-8750,32gb,1TB,4K Touch,1050Ti) and (REDUCED) 128gb OnePlus 6

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Etherton, Nov 1, 2019.

  1. Nov 1, 2019 #1
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    Heatware: HERE

    I don't really want to sell this but I am putting the money towards another project. If it does not sell at my asking price I won't be upset. This is a gorgeous laptop. Screen is perfect. It has a $60 dBrand Swarm skin on it that is almost perfectly installed. There is a tiny crease or two on the bottom. Full disclaimer: there is a tiny scratch on the bottom under the skin. I took the bottom off to take a peek at the insides and the hex head screw driver slid off the head of the screw.

    No box. Includes laptop, OEM charger and dBrand skin.

    I run Photoshop, Lightroom, Capture One and a number of games on it without any issues. It also has a SD-Card reader, which is extremely nice if you are using a camera that uses them.

    $1300 shipped lower 48. No offer or trades.

    49008553662_d0928ae33d_b.jpg

    49008341661_e7ebd5a997_b.jpg

    49007809543_da2495a51f_b.jpg

    49008340476_07dc3a48ce_b.jpg

    49007808428_b22c359e32_b.jpg

    49008551172_38e1e621f8_b.jpg

    49008339181_198344401e_b.jpg

    ::

    Also have a OnePlus 6 for sale (or trade) as well.

    The phone is in excellent shape. No issues other than needing the screen protector replaced. It comes with everything that came with it from the factory minus the OEM gel case (can't find it but if I do I will fwd it).

    Battery life is excellent at almost 2 days - of course your mileage may very depending on streaming, ect...

    There are no scratches on the screen itself - only on the protector.

    Includes: OmePlus 6, OEM charger, OEM cable, box, SIM pin and SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle (Red & Black)

    Missing: OEM gel case

    Needs: new screen protector

    $350 or trade for equally nice Google Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Note 9 or iPhone XS (Max) - would much prefer a nice trade. No other trades.

    49015732406_7cccaa694f_z.jpg
    49015937417_917942ee58_z.jpg
    49015937077_f8bfae5b25_z.jpg
    49015213013_52852c998c_z.jpg

    Please PM if interested!
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited: Nov 11, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 1, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 1, 2019
    #1
  2. Nov 2, 2019 #2
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    Intel Core i7 8750 CPU
    32GB DDR4 RAM
    1TB PCI-E NVMe SSD
    Nvidia GTX 1050Ti GPU
    4k Infinity Edge Touch Screen display (Best laptop display around!)
    97 W/HR Battery (biggest available)
    Fingerprint reader
     
    Last edited: Nov 2, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 2, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 2, 2019
    #2
  3. Nov 2, 2019 #3
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 2, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 2, 2019
    #3
  4. Nov 3, 2019 #4
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    PM's replied to. Currently still available. Thanks!
     
    Etherton, Nov 3, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 3, 2019
    #4
  5. Nov 4, 2019 #5
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 4, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 4, 2019
    #5
  6. Nov 4, 2019 #6
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 4, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 4, 2019
    #6
  7. Nov 4, 2019 #7
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 4, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 4, 2019
    #7
  8. Nov 4, 2019 #8
    Machupo

    Machupo Gravity Tester

    Messages:
    4,988
    Joined:
    Nov 14, 2004
    Just came to say that is a sweet skin. If I had any need for something this good I'd be all over it!
     
    Machupo, Nov 4, 2019
    Machupo, Nov 4, 2019
    #8
    Etherton likes this.
  9. Nov 5, 2019 #9
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    They make some nice skins. Albeit, expensive!
     
    Etherton, Nov 5, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 5, 2019
    #9
  10. Nov 6, 2019 #10
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 6, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 6, 2019
    #10
  11. Nov 6, 2019 #11
    Vader

    Vader [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,895
    Joined:
    Dec 22, 2002
    I have the same laptop for about a year now, love it. Unlike the other laptops i've owned, I have no interest in moving on, it does a lot of tasks, at least mine, very well with the occasional Premiere Edit which makes the SD card reader a must and I use thunderbolt 3 to connect to my 10Gb networking when I want to transfer large files to my NAS. Just a great all around workhorse.
     
    Vader, Nov 6, 2019
    Vader, Nov 6, 2019
    #11
    Etherton likes this.
  12. Nov 6, 2019 #12
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 6, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 6, 2019
    #12
  13. Nov 7, 2019 #13
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 7, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 7, 2019
    #13
  14. Nov 7, 2019 #14
    Silent Knight

    Silent Knight [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,207
    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2010
    The skin is gorgeous. GLWS
     
    Silent Knight, Nov 7, 2019
    Silent Knight, Nov 7, 2019
    #14
    Etherton likes this.
  15. Nov 7, 2019 #15
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    Indeed! It's usually my go to dBrand Skin. I've put this skin on 3 machines now and sold them all. Wife's getting rather mad...lol
     
    Etherton, Nov 7, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 7, 2019
    #15
  16. Nov 8, 2019 #16
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 8, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 8, 2019
    #16
  17. Nov 8, 2019 #17
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 8, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 8, 2019
    #17
  18. Nov 9, 2019 #18
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 9, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 9, 2019
    #18
  19. Nov 10, 2019 #19
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 10, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 10, 2019
    #19
  20. Nov 11, 2019 #20
    Etherton

    Etherton Will Bang for Poof

    Messages:
    7,001
    Joined:
    Aug 7, 2006
    ...
     
    Etherton, Nov 11, 2019
    Etherton, Nov 11, 2019
    #20
  21. Jan 17, 2020 at 2:06 PM #21
    Silent Knight

    Silent Knight [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,207
    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2010
    Is it still available? I kinda want to jump in...
     
    Silent Knight, Jan 17, 2020 at 2:06 PM
    Silent Knight, Jan 17, 2020 at 2:06 PM
    #21