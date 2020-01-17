FS: Dell XPS 15 9570 (I7-8750,32gb,1TB,4K Touch,1050Ti) and (REDUCED) 128gb OnePlus 6

Heatware: HERE I don't really want to sell this but I am putting the money towards another project. If it does not sell at my asking price I won't be upset. This is a gorgeous laptop. Screen is perfect. It has a $60 dBrand Swarm skin on it that is almost perfectly installed. There is a tiny crease or two on the bottom. Full disclaimer: there is a tiny scratch on the bottom under the skin. I took the bottom off to take a peek at the insides and the hex head screw driver slid off the head of the screw. No box. Includes laptop, OEM charger and dBrand skin. I run Photoshop, Lightroom, Capture One and a number of games on it without any issues. It also has a SD-Card reader, which is extremely nice if you are using a camera that uses them. $1300 shipped lower 48. No offer or trades. {} {} {} {} {} {} {} :: Also have a OnePlus 6 for sale (or trade) as well. The phone is in excellent shape. No issues other than needing the screen protector replaced. It comes with everything that came with it from the factory minus the OEM gel case (can't find it but if I do I will fwd it). Battery life is excellent at almost 2 days - of course your mileage may very depending on streaming, ect... There are no scratches on the screen itself - only on the protector. Includes: OmePlus 6, OEM charger, OEM cable, box, SIM pin and SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle (Red & Black) Missing: OEM gel case Needs: new screen protector $350 or trade for equally nice Google Pixel 3 XL, Samsung Note 9 or iPhone XS (Max) - would much prefer a nice trade. No other trades. {} {} {} {} Please PM if interested!