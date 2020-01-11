FS: Dell 23" All-in-One, Behringer Audio Interface, HDD's, PS4 games, more!

SOLD Dell 3007WFP-HC 30" Monitor - Debated throwing this up here but maybe an [H]'er can use it. I'd only recommend buying it if you have access to free shipping or a corporate account or something otherwise it's probably not worth it (most estimates put shipping within the continental U.S. at $70-120). It's in good shape for an 11 year old monitor (see pics), and I had a lot of great years gaming on it. Being the HC variant, the colors are great although I'd recommend using a colorimeter to calibrate it since there's no OSD. On the upside this keeps the input lag low. The buttons are a bit finicky but still work. It comes with the DVI-D DL, power, and USB hub cables in the original box with all the original styrofoam + a ton of extra packing. Asking $50 + shipping OBO.

Click to expand...