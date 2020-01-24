FS: DeepCool Castle 240EX AIO and Cooler Master 120E RGB AIO

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by Engr62, Jan 24, 2020 at 9:18 AM.

  1. Jan 24, 2020 at 9:18 AM #1
    Engr62

    Engr62 Gawd

    Messages:
    587
    Joined:
    Mar 24, 2015
    I have two AIOs for sale. I accept PayPal, and shipping within the CONUS is included (sorry, I don't ship outside of the CONUS). My heatware: 76-0-0

    1) DeepCool Castle 240EX AIO -- $107 shipped

    IMG_2740.jpg

    I purchased the 240EX from Newegg on 12/23/2019. I installed it briefly in my system (about one week) to test with my Ryzen 9 3900X (240EX on Ryzen 9 3900X). I decided to go back to air cooling because the radiator forced me to remove a 9.5-mm thick 2.5-in. hard drive from my NCASE M1. So, it's in like-new conditiion (minus the pre-applied thermal paste on the cold plate).

    2) Cooler Master MasterLiquid LC120E RGB -- $39 shipped

    IMG_2741.jpg

    This is a manufacturer refurbished AIO that I haven't installed. I purchased this from Amazon on 1/4/2020 with the thought I could use it in my NCASE M1 and still keep the 9.5 mm. thick 2.5-in. hard drive. However, I've just decided to air cool my system.
     
    Engr62, Jan 24, 2020 at 9:18 AM
    Engr62, Jan 24, 2020 at 9:18 AM
    #1