FS: DeepCool Castle 240EX AIO and Cooler Master 120E RGB AIO

I have two AIOs for sale. I accept PayPal, and shipping within the CONUS is included (sorry, I don't ship outside of the CONUS). My heatware: 76-0-0 1) DeepCool Castle 240EX AIO -- $107 shipped {} I purchased the 240EX from Newegg on 12/23/2019. I installed it briefly in my system (about one week) to test with my Ryzen 9 3900X (240EX on Ryzen 9 3900X). I decided to go back to air cooling because the radiator forced me to remove a 9.5-mm thick 2.5-in. hard drive from my NCASE M1. So, it's in like-new conditiion (minus the pre-applied thermal paste on the cold plate). 2) Cooler Master MasterLiquid LC120E RGB -- $39 shipped {} This is a manufacturer refurbished AIO that I haven't installed. I purchased this from Amazon on 1/4/2020 with the thought I could use it in my NCASE M1 and still keep the 9.5 mm. thick 2.5-in. hard drive. However, I've just decided to air cool my system.