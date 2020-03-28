FS: Damaged 2015 12-inch MacBook.

$200 shipped via USPS flat rate in the US.

Gold in color. Base model.
1.1ghz core-m
8GB Ram
256GB storage
OS X 10.12 installed
Damaged LCD. Has a crack in the bottom left near the hinge. Not sure if the issue is LCD or the display cable. Works fine with USB-C video out.
 

